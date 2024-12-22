MALAYSIA: Tensions flared into a massive fight after Singapore’s men’s football team, the Lions, secured a 0-0 draw against Malaysia on Dec 20, 2024, at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The chaotic scene was captured on video by Facebook user Elyana Chan, who was passing through the station at the time.

In her post, shared on Saturday (Dec 21), she wrote, “Just pass by TBS station to take my cos stuff, and I stumbled with fanatic bola (ball) fans raging to each other😂 Y’all weird in general for raging sampai nak rosakkan (until wanting to destroy) public transport bruh.”

Ms Chan later added that she didn’t even know who was playing but thought the whole thing was embarrassing for both countries.

The draw, while not a victory, was enough to push the Lions into the next round of the ASEAN Championship, leaving Malaysia to bow out of the tournament.

This outcome, however, did not bode well with some of the fans, who took to the nearby Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station to vent their frustration.

Chaotic scene at LRT station

In the 33-second clip, a group of young men is seen getting into a heated confrontation with some passengers on the train. At one point, they even yanked the train doors open and started kicking at the people inside.

Their aggression also extended to the train, with several kicking the exterior.

Two individuals, one wearing a grey jacket and another in a dark blue jacket, were particularly destructive, repeatedly smashing a metal-framed signage barrier against the train.

The man in the grey jacket made another attempt to hurl the barrier into the train once the doors opened but was stopped just in time by an officer.

Towards the end of the video, the man in the dark blue jacket picked up a metal trash bin and repeatedly slammed it against the train’s exterior, spilling its contents across the platform.

Train stopped for eight minutes

According to The Star, the incident occurred around 12:03 am on Saturday (Dec 21). Cheras OCPD Asst Comm Aidil Bolhassan told the outlet that the individuals involved also kicked at the train’s doors, causing a disruption that stopped the train for approximately eight minutes.

The situation was eventually brought under control once the train doors were closed, allowing the train to depart safely. ACP Aidil also mentioned that police and auxiliary officers escorted the fans safely from the station.

No arrests have been made so far, but the matter is under investigation.

