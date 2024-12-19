SINGAPORE: Netizens admired the ferocity of an aunty who boldly scolded a beggar on the MRT, as shown in a now-viral video shared on Reddit’s r/SMRTRabak forum on Monday (Dec 16).

According to the caption on the video, the beggar, dressed in a blue top, had been approaching passengers repeatedly, asking for cash.

Despite receiving $10 from the generous aunty, he continued to solicit money from others, refusing to take “no” for an answer. His persistence left commuters visibly uncomfortable.

Having had enough, the generous aunty then confronted the beggar and told him off in front of the passengers. “Start earning your own money, you’re a man, man!” the aunty said while pointing her finger at the beggar. “Got it?… Don’t go around and ask [for] money.”

The aunty even warned him that she’d call the police if he didn’t stop. The person who recorded the video said that the beggar eventually got off the train after the heated encounter.

“Salute to aunty!”

The post has since garnered 1.3k upvotes and 122 comments on the forum, sparking a lively discussion among netizens.

One user enthusiastically commented, “Firsterce aunty. If everyone has her firepower, Singapore will be very powerful.”

Another said, “The most necessary Karen we never knew we needed. Thanks aunty!”

A third expressed, “Salute to aunty!”

Others also noted that the beggar seemed well-dressed and could even afford to pay for the train fare, raising questions about whether he was genuinely in need or simply taking advantage of commuters’ goodwill.

Still, there were a few who expressed more empathy towards the beggar, pointing out that young people these days might be facing tough times if they have resorted to begging.

One user said, “On the other spectrum, it’s kind of sad to see such a young man having to resort to doing this.”

