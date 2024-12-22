SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to express her frustration over her ‘inconsiderate neighbour,’ who had been using a burning container in the HDB corridor.

In her post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Saturday (Dec 21), she explained that her neighbour placed the burning container right outside their door and started burning something, causing smoke to seep into her home despite her door being shut.

She also mentioned that other neighbours were affected by the smoke as well.

The woman, who goes by Joy Joy Joy online, even posted a picture of the burning container, showing it all covered in soot and burn marks. “Is this permissible?” she asked, clearly frustrated and hoping for some clarification on whether this kind of thing is allowed in her area.

“You have to bear with it, as this is an Asian culture…”

Many netizens defended the neighbour’s actions in the comments section, arguing that this behaviour has been going on for decades and is already part of the Asian culture.

Some even suggested that if the woman found the smoke bothersome, she could wear a mask or just keep her doors and windows closed to prevent it from entering.

One netizen pointed out, “Aiyoyo. You’re new in Singapore, ya? This has been practised since I was a child (55 now) in Singapore and Malaysia. You have to bear with it as this is an Asian culture. Can’t stand it? Stay in a private house or condo or move to other countries.”

Another added, “In the past, the cans were bigger and had all kinds of shapes. Some even used barrels. The neighbours open the door and windows, and no one complains. Maybe get a stool, sit outside, and chitchat, too.

Nowadays, some neighbours close doors, close windows, hide behind the door to complain on Facebook.”

Some netizens speculated that the neighbour might have been burning incense papers for religious purposes and suggested the woman should be more considerate of such practices.

Still, there were a handful of netizens who sided with the woman, expressing that the smoke and the practice bothered them as well.

One netizen wrote, “Some people demand tolerance, but they do not bother with neighbours with health issues. Religion can make one selfish instead of selfless.”

Another shared, “My neighbour is like this too. She placed it just right outside my unit. It’s been years now. I lodged a report to the Town Council when it first started, but TC said they could not do anything. That’s unfortunate.”

Fire safety guidelines

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) fire safety guidelines, burning incense papers in HDB corridors is prohibited due to the fire hazard it poses. Incense papers should only be burned in designated incense burners or metal containers provided by the Town Council.

These approved burners and containers are placed on sturdy ground outside the residential blocks, away from living areas and flammable materials.

Residents are also advised to ensure that all smouldering embers are fully extinguished before leaving the area. Additionally, burning joss sticks or candles on grass patches or fields should be avoided for safety reasons.

