SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who recently returned home found it much harder to land a job here than in the UK.

Posting on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Saturday (Dec 21), he explained that he had spent two years working in the financial services sector in London, specializing in Compliance roles within asset management and broking.

With a solid professional background and experience in one of the world’s most competitive job markets, he felt confident securing a role in Singapore would be relatively easy.

However, his return to Singapore in August, driven by family commitments, has turned out to be far more challenging than anticipated. Since his arrival, he has struggled to find a job, and four months later, he remains unemployed.

He highlighted that, in contrast, he never faced ‘unemployment for more than a month’ during his time in London.

“The fact that Singapore repeatedly reports lower unemployment rates than the UK, but I find it so much harder to get a job here, even compared to when I was a fresh graduate in the UK, is causing all sorts of depression, anxiety and self-doubt,” he added.

He then asked other Reddit members for help, writing, “Any advice on what I can do? I have looked into skilling up, but each certificate puts me thousands of SGDs in the negative, and there’s only that many I can obtain without it being a waste of money.”

“It’s not you; it’s the Singapore job market…”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporean Redditors shared that he’s not alone in facing such challenges and encouraged him to keep pushing through despite the setbacks.

One Redditor said, “My friends in tech who were laid off needed about 11 months to find a new role, or they gave up and started their own freelance businesses, or totally gave up in tech. You’re not alone! All the best!”

Another commented, “It’s not you; it’s the Singapore job market, especially now; tough for everyone! Please do not lose heart. Keep applying.”

Others explained that Singapore’s low unemployment rates can be misleading.

They noted that many individuals who can’t find jobs in their field have resorted to part-time, temporary, or low-paying roles outside their profession, such as driving for Grab, working in F&B, or freelancing.

This, they said, creates the appearance of a healthy job market, but the reality is that many people are struggling to secure roles that match their qualifications and experience.

One Redditor added, “You can also get employed by driving grab. That’s why unemployment statistics are so low. You go ask all those PHV drivers for their education. I’ve taken rides from people with PhD, Masters, and double degree holders. Highly educated drivers.”

Singaporeans turn to side jobs during unemployment

As Singapore’s job market grows more competitive, many locals are turning to side gigs, such as making Grab deliveries or tutoring services, to cover their expenses and stay afloat financially.

A recent survey by ManpowerGroup confirmed that hiring sentiment in Singapore has been declining over the past three quarters, driven by companies streamlining operations and offshoring to cut costs, making it even harder for job seekers to find work.

Read more: Some workers turn to Grab deliveries or giving tuition to fill long periods of unemployment

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)