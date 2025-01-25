CHINA: What would you imagine if you were asked to speak about China? For most people, it is a country defined by order—order at work and order in society, filled with functionaries. In a Facebook post on Jan 10, a foreign language teacher in China, Mr Jonathan Carlson, offers a satirical perspective on contemporary China: the streets are immaculate, public transport is well-organised, and high-speed trains are standard.

Through sarcasm, readers are invited to reflect on the “dreadful” state of a nation that appears to have perfected a society of orderliness and efficiency. So, let’s take a closer look at what Mr Carlson has to say about the everyday challenges of navigating a world that is just too… pragmatic.

The morning commute from hell

Mr Carlson said, “I mean, every morning, I get up and go to work. On my way to work, as I ride my e-bike, I’m forced to go around the people cleaning the streets.

“How horrible of the government to employ people to do such despicable things as sweeping up fallen leaves (which can cause slippery surfaces, especially when combined with the morning fog).”

Torture through high-speed rail travel

According to Mr Carlson, “Well, maybe this weekend I can take a small trip. But it’s horrible when I travel, too! I should be free to waste half a day travelling, but instead, I am subjected to the horrors of quick, convenient, and inexpensive high-speed rail.”

Ironically, China is home to one of the most advanced high-speed rail systems in the world, spanning over 42,000 kilometres and seamlessly connecting major cities across the country. Renowned for its speed, affordability, and punctuality, this rail network offers an unmatched level of convenience and efficiency. For those accustomed to slower, less reliable systems, it may seem like an overwhelming—and almost intimidating—example of modern infrastructure at its best, a true “nightmare” of efficiency.

Public transportation misery

As Mr Carlson observes, “Oh well, maybe I won’t travel and will instead go downtown. But the nightmare still follows me around. Public transportation is everywhere—bus routes reach every corner, and the subway system is massive. And it’s all clean. The buses are electric, and the subways are immaculate. Everyone knows that the true mark of freedom and liberty is getting hepatitis just by entering a subway or being choked to death by fumes from ridiculously overpriced buses.”

It is a sarcastic commentary on the trends of the contemporary cities’ transport services where convenient, hygienic and environmentally sensitive features appear as ironic constructs. Carlson uses the example of public transport systems properly organised in fine order but equates it to what they call freedom, where mess and discomfort reign supreme, according to some theories.

The grocery shopping “Disaster”

In Mr Carlson’s view, “What?! No processed c**p? Where’s the freedom? In the US, people are free to pay extra money for packaging that patriotically gets thrown away (while conveniently hiding the brown spots on vegetables). But in China, we are forced to buy vegetables that not only touch each other but also come straight out of the ground! That’s so gross! And why do carrots in China look so long and pointy? Everyone knows the shape of a real carrot, which is rounded and pill-like!”

“I superimpose this statement to satirise consumerism, the presentation of food, and the illusion of liberty in the American landscape compared to China. The exaggerated disdain for ‘unprocessed’ and ‘natural’ food highlights a cultural irony: the tendency to consume highly processed food products is seen as liberating, whereas natural foods are described as ‘gross’. Carefully selects seemingly innocent details, such as highlighting that the carrots are ‘long and pointy’, while the others would prefer them ‘rounded and pill-like’.

This article uses sharp sarcasm to explore the contradictions of consumerism, the perception of food, and the illusion of freedom in modern societies. It highlights how cultural norms and marketing manipulate consumer desires and perceptions of what is “normal” or desirable. Mr Carlson brings these insights to life through his witty observations, offering a unique perspective on the stark contrasts between Western and Chinese lifestyles. If you want to read the full post titled “How bad is life in China”, you can check it out on Quora.

The unbearable truth

But seriously, China’s rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development are impressive and intimidating. By the end of 2023, China’s urbanisation rate had reached 66.16%, with about 933 million people living in cities and 477 million in rural areas. This urban transformation has been accompanied by massive investments in public transport. In 2023 alone, global urban public transport systems moved approximately 101 billion passengers, a 27.7% increase from 2022.

While these developments bring benefits, they also create new challenges. For instance, China’s high-speed rail system has incurred significant debt—$859 billion by 2023. Additionally, the country’s population declined for the third consecutive year in 2024, totalling 1.408 billion—a drop of 1.39 million.

Contrary to popular opinion, life in China is far from a societal nightmare. Clean streets, efficient commutes, and fresh food supplies are more indicative of a well-developed society than anything else. So, let’s save the “horror stories” for things that truly matter—like why these carrots look so much healthier than they have any right to be.

