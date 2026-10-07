JETCO pitches Johor’s JS-SEZ to Canadian business community in Singapore

JOHOR: The Johor Economic, Tourism and Culture Office in Singapore (JETCO) has deepened Johor’s engagement with the Canadian business community through a closed-door consultation session with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CanCham) in Singapore, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders, and Canadian business figures to explore investment opportunities and strategic cooperation in the state.

The session was led by JETCO Executive Chairman and Johor Government Advisor Dato’ Ir. Hasni Mohammad, who presented Johor’s economic priorities, investment offerings, and strategic opportunities through the JS-SEZ, including cross-border cooperation potential and avenues for broader Canadian participation in the Johor economic ecosystem.

The session served as a platform for government agencies, investment facilitators, and private sector representatives to exchange views, build networks, and identify areas of cooperation in line with JETCO’s mandate to strengthen Johor's international trade relationships and position the state as a strategic gateway for regional growth.