JETCO pitches Johor’s JS-SEZ to Canadian business community in Singapore
JOHOR: The Johor Economic, Tourism and Culture Office in Singapore (JETCO) has deepened Johor’s engagement with the Canadian business community through a closed-door consultation session with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CanCham) in Singapore, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders, and Canadian business figures to explore investment opportunities and strategic cooperation in the state.
The session was led by JETCO Executive Chairman and Johor Government Advisor Dato’ Ir. Hasni Mohammad, who presented Johor’s economic priorities, investment offerings, and strategic opportunities through the JS-SEZ, including cross-border cooperation potential and avenues for broader Canadian participation in the Johor economic ecosystem.
The session served as a platform for government agencies, investment facilitators, and private sector representatives to exchange views, build networks, and identify areas of cooperation in line with JETCO’s mandate to strengthen Johor's international trade relationships and position the state as a strategic gateway for regional growth.
Why Canada, and why now
Canada’s inclusion in Johor’s active investment outreach reflects the inclusivity and expansion of the JS-SEZ’s international investor base beyond its traditional East and Southeast Asian focus.
The session through CanCham Singapore, which represents Canadian businesses operating across the region, gives JETCO direct access to a business community already established in Singapore and potentially evaluating Johor as a complementary or alternative base for regional operations.
Newsletter
Get updates straight to your inbox
With the JS-SEZ masterplan launch confirmed for the December Leaders’ Retreat, the timing of the engagement positions JETCO to convert CanCham interest into a concrete investment pipeline ahead of the zone’s next major public milestone.