Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 to secure his third career Grand Slam title and solidify his outstanding place in men’s tennis.

With this win, the 23-year-old athlete became the first Italian to win three Grand Slam titles: He also won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2024. Sinner also joins an exclusive club as the first man since Rafael Nadal (2005-06) to successfully defend his maiden major title, marking an impressive achievement in his tennis career.

Zverev admitted after the game that he was outplayed, telling Sinner: “You’re just too good.”

Highlights of the match

Sinner started strong in the first set, trading blows with Zverev who was obviously struggling with his forehand. As the set continued, Zverev became irritated as he was unable to find his rhythm, while Sinner remained composed. The Italian went on to win the opening set with a score of 6-3, taking an early lead in the match.

Zverev became more confident in the second set, but Sinner did not show any signs of discomfort, even as he grabbed his left hamstring– a concern from his semi-final win over Ben Shelton. Despite the strain, Sinner took control. The second set went to a tiebreak, where Sinner held his nerve to win 7-6(4).

From this point onwards, Sinner took control with ease, as Zverev showed signs of tiredness and defeat in his body language. Due to this, the third set quickly became the least competitive set of the match. Sinner’s dominance in the final set left no chances for Zverev to make a comeback, and the Italian sealed his victory in straight sets.

In a social media post, Sinner expressed his gratitude and said: “Taking this trophy home for a second time feels absolutely unreal!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ To my team and all of you who’ve cheered me on from every corner of the world – thank you! Huge respect to @alexzverev123 for an incredible match 🤝🏻🤝🏻🤝🏻🇦🇺 @australianopen”

