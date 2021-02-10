Jamus Lim shares Calvin Cheng’s apology but netizens fill in the blanks

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Without any write-up, Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) shared former Nominated MP Calvin Cheng’s recent post wherein the latter shared that he had apologised to the former for being rude.

Mr Cheng had taken to Facebook on Monday (Feb 8) to issue a public apology to Dr Lim. “I first apologised to Jamus for being rude to him on the Internet, which he graciously accepted,” shared Mr Cheng, before explaining that the two actually share common friends, including WP leader Pritam Singh, whom Mr Cheng referred to as his “old friend”.

Mr Cheng, who is known to support the ruling People’s Action Party, shared that in his recent meeting with Dr Lim, he brought his sentiments regarding what it would take for Singapore to remain united. “If Singapore is to remain united, people can disagree politically, even vehemently, but we need to remain friends,” he stressed.

Mr Cheng even went a step further by sharing some advice he gave to Dr Lim, including refraining from sounding too academic. He then said that he found the latter to be “moderate and likeable”, expressing that he “look(s) forward to more debates with him in the coming years”.

Dr Lim then shared the post on his Facebook page. Although he did not add his own comments to the shared post, almost 100 Facebook users did so in the comments section.

While some netizens commended how the picture portrayed that the two figures were able to put their political differences aside, others left their own two-cents on Mr Cheng’s apology. While one cautioned Dr Lim about being overly trusting, others said outright that they did not buy it.

