In Kuching, man makes false report over robbery to avoid being scolded by wife

KUCHING — A man was charged in court here yesterday with lodging a false police report claiming he was robbed at a car park in Jalan Matang.

No plea was recorded from Spencer Alan, 31, after the charge, framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, was read out to him.

The court granted him bail of RM2,000 with one local surety and fixed June 3 for further mention.

In a statement earlier, acting Padawan police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said the accused, an electrician, had lodged the false police report for fear that he would be scolded by his wife for pawning her gold chain to settle a debt.

Lim said the act was uncovered after the accused gave inconsistent statements during questioning.

“The suspect made a false report at the Batu Kawa Police Station on May 3, saying he was robbed by two men on a motorcycle.

“As a result of the investigation, the suspect admitted to having lied because he had debt problems and was afraid of being scolded by his wife, because the gold chain that was said to have been stolen had actually been pawned,” he said.

Section 182 of the Penal Code provides for imprisonment of up to six months or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, on conviction. – Borneo Post

