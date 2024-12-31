For many Singaporeans, the year-end holidays are synonymous with family gatherings, festive food, and gift-giving. Whether exchanging presents at office parties or the annual family Christmas dinner, gifts have become a hallmark of our celebrations.

But what if you’re the type who finds the entire process cringeworthy, awkward, or downright stressful? In Singapore’s gift-obsessed culture, the pressure to participate in the festive ritual can turn the holidays into a nightmare for some.

The pressure to conform

In a multicultural city like Singapore, where Christmas is celebrated alongside Deepavali, Chinese New Year, and Hari Raya Puasa, gift-giving is a tradition that transcends religious boundaries.

The act of giving gifts is seen as an expression of goodwill, gratitude, and love. For many, it’s almost impossible to escape the expectations surrounding it—whether it’s buying gifts for colleagues, family, or even casual acquaintances.

But for some, the idea of selecting the “right” gift and presenting it with that perfect touch of thoughtfulness can induce a level of anxiety that makes the festive season more of a burden than a joy.

In workplaces, the “gift exchange” often becomes a corporate obligation rather than a personal gesture. The infamous “Secret Santa” event, where you’re assigned a colleague to buy a present for, can feel more like a test of social diplomacy than a fun tradition.

What do you buy someone whose likes and dislikes are as mysterious as the Singaporean weather? A box of cookies? A bottle of wine? A voucher for some restaurant?

The choices are endless yet fraught with risk. What if your gift isn’t quite right? What if it’s too cheap? Or, worse, what if they don’t like it and you’re left in an awkward silence, wondering if they’ll re-gift it the next time you meet?

When cash is king (and not a gift)

In Singapore, cash is often the go-to gift, especially for Chinese New Year and weddings. The famous “ang bao” (red packets) culture has extended to other occasions, such as birthdays and even Christmas, leaving many wondering — is gifting cash truly heartfelt, or just an easy way out?

While it’s practical, handing over an envelope can feel impersonal, and worse, it might make you seem like you’re simply ticking off a holiday obligation without any true thought behind it.

For those who don’t want to partake in this money-based tradition, it can feel like a cringe-worthy concession to practicality over sentimentality.

But what if you don’t want to give cash? What if the thought of buying a gift that requires wrapping, a meaningful card, or even a bit of research on the recipient’s preferences sends you into a mild panic?

Do you have to give gifts just to avoid the social awkwardness of standing out? The answer is complicated in Singapore’s culture of face and status, where not participating in the gift-giving process can lead to uncomfortable conversations or judgments about your social grace.

Awkward exchanges and forced cheer

Then there’s the inevitable awkwardness that can arise from the whole “gift-receiving” experience. Imagine receiving a beautifully wrapped present at a holiday gathering.

Your mind races as you try to remember the person who gave it to you and how to respond. The dilemma — do you act surprised, excited, or simply thank them without drawing attention to the fact that you didn’t prepare anything in return?

If you’re the one who didn’t get the memo about exchanging gifts, the moment can become a cringeworthy social minefield. You might end up promising that “next year, you’ll bring something,” but what if next year comes and the pressure continues to pile up?

Singapore’s social circles can sometimes seem like a gift-giving competition, where the stakes are high, and the unspoken expectation is that everyone has something for everyone else.

Forgetting to bring a gift can trigger a sense of guilt or, worse, embarrassment. You might start feeling like the Grinch while everyone else plays the part of holiday cheerleader, swapping well-thought-out presents with smiles and hearty laughter.

The pressure of fitting into this scenario is all too real.

Finding a middle ground

For those who feel overwhelmed by the whole gift-giving spectacle, it’s important to recognize that it’s okay to take a step back.

It’s possible to reclaim your holidays without succumbing to the pressure of presents. Rather than succumbing to the stress of finding the “perfect” gift, consider alternatives like spending quality time with loved ones, cooking a special meal together, or simply being present at family and social events without the need for gifts.

In Singapore, many are also opting for “experiential gifts”—giving an experience like a day out at a theme park, a fun class, or even a spa day instead of material goods.

For those who still feel the need to give something, there’s always the option of contributing to a group gift. Pooling resources for a larger gift or donation can help alleviate individual pressure and ensure that no one is left feeling excluded or embarrassed.

The key is to balance tradition with your comfort level. The holidays are meant to be a time of joy, not a source of stress.

And if gifts aren’t your thing, that’s perfectly okay, too. After all, as the festive season wraps up and the new year approaches, the most important thing to remember is that the holiday spirit isn’t measured by the number of presents under the tree or how much money you spent, but by the love, connections, and memories shared with those who matter most.

So, if the holidays leave you feeling like you’re in a cringe-worthy nightmare of forced gift-giving, take a deep breath, and remember — it’s okay to opt out or find your way to celebrate. After all, nothing says “holiday cheer” like being true to yourself.