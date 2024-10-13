SINGAPORE: One 28-year-old employee who works in the city’s Central Business District wrote in r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, that he spends an average of S$20 to S$25 daily on food.

His monthly salary is about S$5,000, and he only eats two meals a day, as he does not eat breakfast.

Wondering if he overspends on food, he asked the working adults in the group how much they spend daily on food.

Moreover, he also asked for tips for healthier eating while spending less, aside from cooking and preparing one’s own meals.

When one answered that he only eats cai png (economy rice) worth S$2.50 daily for lunch, others remarked that this does not seem healthy because the meal is heavy on carbohydrates.

Meanwhile, others wondered where they could still buy cai png for S$2.50.

Others said there are still good meals for S$5 or less from eating outlets such as Peck Hoon Teng in River Valley or kopitiams.

One said they also spend around S$22 daily on meals, mostly salads and not hawker food.

“I prioritise my health more than the cost savings for food. I’d rather pay Daily Cut or Urban Mix for healthy balanced salads than eat hawker food,” they wrote.

Another agreed, calling salads and healthy meals, though pricey, “an invisible investment into the future.”

Others recommended less expensive eating places in the CBD, such as Market Street Hawker Center beside One Raffles.

Another suggested options include Amoy Street Food Centre and Maxwell Food Centre, where meals cost between S$5 and S$10.

They added that the amount the post author spends on meals monthly, a maximum of S$500 for weekdays, is still reasonable, assuming he doesn’t spend too much on other things.

“In any case, as long as you still have enough to cover your fixed expenses with your monthly budget, then it is ok,” the commenter added.

Another appeared to agree, writing, “Comparison is the thief of joy. Enjoy your life to the fullest; comparing makes you feel miserable and sad.” /TISG

