Netizen who used to spend $10-12 per day on food now forks out $20-30

SINGAPORE: “How much do you all usually spend on food each day?” asked u/seriouslee12345 on Wednesday (Aug 23).

“There was a time when I was spending about $10 to $12 but somehow these days I’m like averaging $20-$30 a day especially when I’m stressed and want to eat something better than cold Cai fan,” the netizen added.

The question received a lot of answers on r/askSingapore, and it appears that u/seriouslee12345 is by no means the only one facing higher food prices these days.

“About 1.2k to 1.5k on food (and drinks) monthly. Yea I eat out a lot. It’s my main expense after housing. I don’t splurge on clothes, shoes, watches, games, movies like my peers, so I permit myself some luxury on meals. Food is life, life is food,” answered one Reddit user.

Around $10 per meal appeared to be average for a number of netizens.

“My colleagues have no qualms spending $8-10 per lunch meal in CBD. I’m like $5 is my sweet spot. $8-10 for lunch meal to me is extravagant. Maybe I’m more on the frugal side.

The post author added in a comment that “Inflation + stress eating made me spend much more per day and it fills me with guilt.”

Others wrote in praise of the cai fan, or economy rice, life.

A frugal Reddit user cooks at home and brown-bags at work, spending less than $2 per meal.

One talked about the change in his food priorities as he and his wife have grown older.

“Inflation is crazyyyyy i miss the old days,” a Reddit user seemed to sigh.

