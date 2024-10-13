SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has sent almost 400 job applications since leaving his job a month ago, but to no avail.

In a public post, the worried individual turned to Singaporeans: “I saw threads of people who had been jobless for over six months. I am getting anxiety because of it.

Does anyone have any tips on getting through this tough period?” he asked for advice.

A job seeker’s struggle

“I left my previous employment one month ago without a job in hand,” the writer wrote.

“I know I am dumb to do it. Since then, I have been applying for jobs daily, improving my resume. I think (I’ve sent) nearly 300 to 400 applications,” he added.

He also lamented that things aren’t looking great with his job search.

“At the start, I went for three interviews, but there was no offer. As for now, no calls or interviews are (being) offered. I saw jobs I applied for or (got) interviewed for getting reposted on the job posting page.”

He added how the experience is affecting him. “I feel demoralized, and (I’m) exhausted and tired scrolling through all the job ads.”

Upon reflection of his industry, the job seeker shared, “I think the issue lies with me trying to move into the HR industry without any prior experience. My previous employment was education admin work-related.”

He then asked Singaporeans for advice on staying strong through the uncomfortable period of looking for a job.

Singaporeans share job-seeking advice

While some online users shared their insights on how “brutal” the job markets are, as one put it, others left the jobseeker some practical tips.

“Job markets are brutal right now. (I) lost track of how many applications and interviews I went for. I ended up getting an offer from a place I ranked as my last option,” one shared.

“The job market is (really bad) now. And hiring comes to a freeze, especially in November/December due to the Christmas effect, and most companies don’t hire until (they have) a new budget next year,” another wrote.

“Just be prepared (for it to). It will take more than six months, and you may have to take a pay cut. Meanwhile, take time to sharpen your skills. Interviews (are) very much dependent on how much you practice nowadays.”

Still, a third shared some practical financial advice: “Try to limit your spending during this interim period, and keep a lookout for all types of roles (contract included), government sector, start-ups, etc.”

The comment added, “As time progresses, it might be worth lowering your expectations and requirements for a job since money is more important. No matter what, don’t show your desperation during the interview. Good luck.”

