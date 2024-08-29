SINGAPORE: After noticing that her go-to café combo dishes had more than doubled in price—from S$15-16 to a hefty S$35-40 in just seven years—one local couldn’t help but wonder if salaries in Singapore had experienced a similar leap.

As a fresh face in the workforce and unaware of how wages stack up against inflation, she decided to ask the experienced crowd on Reddit: “Are your salaries keeping up with inflation?”

The responses she received were eye-opening and shed light on the financial struggles many are facing. Numerous Singaporean users admitted that, despite the increasing expenses, their paychecks have largely stayed the same, making it tougher to manage daily costs and maintain their standard of living.

One user said, “My cai png used to cost $3.50 for 2 meat 1 veg. Now it cost $5.30. Inflation of 51%. But salary definitely did not increase by 51% since then.”

Another user revealed, “No, average increment if I stay in a company and perform average is 2-3%, and if I perform well is 5% or so.

Inflation is more than that, a $3 bowl of soup or plate of rice is now $5.50 with fewer slices of fish, or chicken. Teh that was $0.9 is now $1.50 to $1.70 (in no aircon food courts). Comparing with 2012-2014 as a base. This is just food, housing is really crazy ex now. ”

A third netizen said, “I once got a 2-digit increment, which was less than 0.5%. I felt poorer than I was the year before.”

Several commenters also revealed that they have had to make significant lifestyle changes over the years.

To cope with the financial strain, some have significantly cut back on discretionary spending, such as dining out and entertainment. One user shared, “Nowadays I either cook at home or eat cafes in JB. I will try not to splurge on dining when I’m on my own unless I’m meeting with friends.”

Another said, “I only eat 2 meals a day now. Mainly because I feel it’s healthier but side effect is save money.”

Some have taken on additional part-time work or freelancing to boost their income, while others have moved to less expensive living arrangements or made other cost-saving changes to their daily lives.

One netizen advised others, “We have to adapt. Lower all expenditures across the board. If you want to buy things like appliances, think 10 times. One way is to buy an expensive but damn good-quality item that will last for many years. That is one way to save.

“To be honest, in terms of food, many are overeating. Controlling eating means you also save. Save on medical bills too. Learning to cook at home also saves lots of money.

“Plus, outside food, many times taste-wise, is bland, and you pay like restaurant prices for it. Supermarkets have everything you need.”

Featured image by Depositphotos