SINGAPORE: On Thursday (Jan 16), an online user took to a forum to ask how Singaporeans navigate office politics. “Do you think you can manage or play office politics well? Or are you the kind who quietly does your work, acts blur, and hopes politics won’t get in your way?” he asked. “Be it blue or white collar, with people, there are bound to be politics. What’s your bottom line, and what’s the worst kind of politics you’ve encountered—without naming your company?”

A handful of users responded to the post, sharing their strategies and insights on handling workplace dynamics. One user emphasised the importance of documentation. “I keep my head down, but I make sure I keep receipts for everything,” they said.

“Document, document, document. I’m just a small fry, not interested in getting into management, so it’s purely self-defence rather than trying to climb higher.” Others echoed the sentiment, saying they focus on doing their work quietly and staying out of office politics.

However, some advocated for a more proactive approach. “Unpopular opinion, but you will need to be involved in some level of office politics (or at least be in the know) to climb the career ladder,” one user pointed out. “This ‘act blur live longer’ strategy is potentially harmful since people might perceive you as doing ‘nothing.’ You need to work smart, understand power dynamics, show effort to the right people, and avoid unnecessary ones—your life will be much smoother.”

Another commenter argued that office politics often stem from leadership. “Office politics are everywhere, but ultimately, it stems from senior management. If senior management always finds fault, this mindset flows down to mid-management. They’ll try all ways and means to throw people under the bus. That’s why I always say it’s good to have a side hustle—it’s never too late to start one.”

According to the Harvard Business Review, office politics are inevitable in any workplace. Sitting out altogether isn’t an option. Understanding workplace dynamics is key to being effective and thriving professionally.

