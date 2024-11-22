SINGAPORE: “How much of an increment am I deserving after graduating with a degree?” This was the question an employee in the engineering sector asked in an online forum on Thursday (Nov 21). He shared his situation, working for a company that has been sponsoring his degree.

“I’ve been having thoughts about this for weeks,” he shared. “I am currently in the engineering sector as a local diploma holder. My basic salary is S$3k and with allowances (due to my shift work and OT), I can earn a gross of about S$4 to4.5k per month consistently.”

He then gave readers an idea of how his employer has been investing in his education. “I have been working for this company for coming to six years. This company is very well established and big in Singapore. Currently, they are sponsoring my degree and upon getting my degree, I would have served about eight years. I will be expected to be promoted to a Senior Engineer position and above.

“Considering my current salary, degree, and years of experience, how much would be a reasonable amount for me to negotiate? Personally, I feel that I would deserve at the very least a basic of S$5k. Is it too big of a jump from S$3k? Or could I actually ask for even more? Also, I have to serve a few years bond after graduating from uni.

“I’m not very certain about these things so I would really appreciate it if I could get some feedback from anyone who knows anything about this or even better whoever has been in this situation. Thanks in advance!”

Singaporeans respond to salary concern

Commenters responded to the worker’s query, sharing their insights on the matter. “Are you bonded to the company after finishing the degree?” wrote one. “Because you have less leverage if so. S$3k to S$5k is very possible. But you will be lowballed by experience standards. Best case if you use your experience and your degree, and are not bonded, is to ask for more than S5k.”

“It’s not about the amount you jump,” shared another. “It’s about how much senior engineers in your company are paid. If you’re on really good terms with the current senior engineers, you can ask them what they are paid or check Glassdoor, salary.sg or the employment guides put out by agencies like Michael Page for the median salary for a senior engineer. You may have to ‘discount’ it a bit since they did pay for your degree but it should be offset by your experience with them.”

A third, however, wrote, “There’s no reason to pay you more just because you have a degree. But given your additional training, you can ask for more responsibility which will justify a pay raise.”

Factors to keep in mind when asking for a pay rise

According to Indeed, there are some things one should keep in mind when asking for a pay raise. While choosing the proper timing is key, it is also advisable to research market trends in order to know the salary range of your position. From there, you will have a range to base the amount you negotiate for.

