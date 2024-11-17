SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate who applied for several tech roles shared on social media that he received three job offers from Squarepoint Capital, Shopee, and Amazon, with salaries up to $7,600.

Unsure which offer to accept, he turned to the r/askSingapore community for advice.

“I would appreciate any advice regarding which offer I should take. My main priorities are learning opportunities, exit opportunities (within tech or beyond), and job stability,” he said.

For more context, he explained that Squarepoint Capital extended an offer with a base salary of $7,600 monthly, bringing his total compensation (TC) to approximately $120,000 annually.

Shopee’s offer, on the other hand, included a base salary of $6,500 per month, with a total compensation of around $91,000 per year.

Amazon’s offer presented a base salary of $7,300 per month, with a total compensation of roughly $117,000 annually.

However, in addition to the base salary, Amazon also offered $70,000 in restricted stock units (RSUs) that vest mainly in the third and fourth years.

Although the fresh graduate admitted he was leaning towards Squarepoint Capital, he expressed some concerns.

He wondered whether Squarepoint is a “recognizable” name within the tech industry, which could impact his future career opportunities.

Meanwhile, Shopee’s offer had the lowest salary, but the job aligned more closely with his personal interests.

“The hiring manager mentioned that they’re working on some projects that I found interesting,” he wrote. “I enjoy front-end the most, compared to backend, data engineering, and cloud.”

On the other hand, Amazon’s offer was less technical, which made him unsure if it would be the best fit for his career goals.

“I’d lean towards Shopee because it’s a front-end role, and also, front-end is your interest”

In the comments section, most Singaporean Redditors suggested that the fresh graduate go with Squarepoint Capital’s offer.

Many felt that taking up the position could lead to greater opportunities down the line, especially in finance or tech.

One Redditor said, “Squarepoint is recognizable; I think it’s your best option. The comp ceiling is a lot higher, too, being a quant shop.”

Another commented, “I would take Squarepoint over Shopee mainly because 3hr commute + Chinese tech culture is the prime environment for burnout, and higher TC for Squarepoint makes the decision easier.”

However, a few still suggested that the fresh graduate choose Shopee’s offer, pointing out that the job aligned better with his personal interests.

One Redditor expressed, “Squarepoint and Shopee seem quite even to me, but I’d lean towards Shopee because it’s a front-end role and also front-end is your interest, which is an important point for consideration.”

Should you choose a job with a higher salary or one that aligns with your interests?

Choosing a job with a higher salary is tempting since it offers quick financial security and a chance for a more luxurious lifestyle or faster savings.

But, according to Indeed, a job listing website, picking a job that matches your interests has its perks too.

For starters, it can make you more satisfied with your work, so you’ll look forward to it and feel good about your job. It also helps keep you motivated.

When your job aligns with your passions, you’re also less likely to feel like you’re wasting time in the wrong career and more likely to find success.

Doing something you enjoy and are good at keeps you engaged and boosts your productivity.

