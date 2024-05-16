SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has given the green light to the Arexvy vaccine, developed by GlaxoSmithKline, in a groundbreaking move aimed at combating lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) triggered by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection in individuals aged 60 and above.

This marks the world’s maiden approval of an RSV vaccine tailored for the elderly, setting a milestone in Singapore’s medical landscape and globally.

RSV stands as a prevalent and contagious virus notorious for its potential to induce severe respiratory illnesses.

Estimates from 2019 projected a staggering 5.2 million cases of LRTD linked to RSV infection among individuals aged 60 and over in industrialized nations, with approximately 470,000 cases being deemed severe enough to warrant hospitalization and a toll of 33,000 lives lost during hospital stays.

The decision to approve the Arexvy vaccine in Singapore comes as a beacon of hope amidst these concerning statistics.

By addressing the specific vulnerability of older adults to RSV infection, this vaccine promises to mitigate the risk of severe respiratory ailments and subsequent hospitalizations, potentially saving countless lives within this demographic.

Highlighting the pressing need for such intervention, a previous study conducted in Singapore indicated alarming findings, with one in every 20 elderly individuals aged 65 and above testing positive for RSV.

With the approval of the Arexvy vaccine, Singapore emerges as a frontrunner in the global fight against RSV-related illnesses in the elderly.

As healthcare authorities move forward with implementation plans, anticipation mounts for the positive impact this vaccine may yield in enhancing the quality of life for older adults in Singapore and beyond.