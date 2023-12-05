Home News

How did suspects launder billions in squeaky-clean Singapore?

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 5, 2023

SINGAPORE: One of the biggest stories of 2023 was the S$2.8 billion money laundering case that first made the news in August. The case, the biggest in Singapore’s history, saw the arrest of ten people—nine men and one woman—who are of Chinese origin but who all carry foreign passports. It is suspected that many others who committed similar offences are still at large.

The large-scale money laundering case came as a shock to Singapore, what with its squeaky-clean image. Not that the rest of the world is exempt, as money laundering has been rising along with rapid technological developments. It has been estimated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) that between two and five per cent of global GDP is laundered each year.

Read also: Explainer: What is money laundering & how can countries prevent it?

Nevertheless, the sheer amount of assets involved in the August bust came as a shock— with luxury real estate, vehicles, luxury goods, gold bars, cryptocurrencies, and cars all seized as part of the arrests of the 10 individuals.

See also  MAS Offers Exemptions From TDSR – First Step In Preventing a Home Loan Debt Bubble?

A recent Bloomberg article noted that Singapore has received an above-average rating in its fight against illegal funds, according to the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force and the Basel Institute on Governance. Nevertheless, the system may have weak links, including those in the real estate sector.

A total of 152 properties have been seized so far, and several individuals were arrested in the August round-up of rented GCBs—Good Class Bungalows—that fetch high prices in Singapore. The properties include luxury villas on Sentosa and shophouses in the business district.

Bloomberg noted that one of the suspects, Wang Dehai, is the owner of a S$23 million condominium in Orchard Road.

“The seizure of so many high-end properties has spawned questions about whether realtors have been too lax in spotting red flags. The Council for Estate Agencies, the local industry regulator, is investigating if any lapses occurred,” the Bloomberg report reads.

It cited Mr Ravi Menon, the head of Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, as saying they may be a problem. “Real estate agents have an obligation to look out for suspicious transactions. Do they all do that well? I don’t think so, and that’s one area we need to focus on.”

See also  'Please define affordable' — Singaporeans on PM Lee's “affordable home” reassurance

Read also: OCBC sues suspect in SG money laundering case for $19.7M /TISG

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Singapore climbs to second place in world talent ranking, leading Asia

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

30% of Singapore youths show signs of severe mental health issues: Survey

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NUS Medicine researchers unveil breakthrough nanoparticle technology for atherosclerosis diagnosis and treatment

September 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Celebrity

Hyeri responds humorously to plastic surgery accusations while reflecting on past makeup and wardrobe blunders

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Sports

Singapore Vandas head coach Annette Bishop steps down; Yeo Mee Hong to lead Asian Netball Championships

September 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Celebrity

Red Velvet’s Joy is meeting acting management labels before her SM contract is renewed?

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.