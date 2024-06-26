Celebrity

Hong Ye Ji makes a heartfelt 10 million KRW donation to support children’s cancer treatment

June 26, 2024

Hong Ye Ji has shown her generosity by making significant donations.

On June 26, the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on pediatric cancer, announced receiving 10 million KRW from actor Hong Ye Ji to support children’s cancer treatment.

Hong Ye Ji made this donation in June to express gratitude for the love and support she has received. This month marks the release of her debut film ‘2037’ and the conclusion of her recent MBN weekend drama ‘Missing Crown Prince.’

The entire 10 million KRW donation will be used to cover treatment costs for children diagnosed with cancer and other rare, incurable diseases.

Making a heartfelt donation

Hong Ye Ji stated, “I decided to donate to help children and families going through tough times, remembering that a close friend’s sibling was treated for pediatric cancer. In the future, I’ll still welcome people warmly and in a variety of ways.”

The secretary general of the Korea early Leukaemia Foundation, Seo Sun Won, expressed gratitude, adding:

“We appreciate that Hong Ye Ji actively practices sharing and has preserved her early memories of paediatric cancer. We hope she keeps expressing interest in helping kids with cancer.”

Active in drama

Meanwhile, Hong Ye Ji has impressed viewers with her role as Choi Myung Yoon in ‘Missing Crown Prince.’ She plans to continue her active career with the upcoming drama ‘Summer Vacation’ and the film ‘A Normal Family.’

Hong Ye Ji is a rising South Korean actress born on January 31, 2002. She gained initial recognition in 2018 as a contestant on the reality show “Produce 48.” Though she didn’t make the final cut, the show exposed her talent to a wider audience.

She studied at the School of Performing Arts Seoul and Dongguk University, honing her acting skills. Hong Ye Ji debuted as a lead actress in the 2022 film “2037.”

