SINGAPORE: HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore is looking for a home for a dog they’ve named Archie, who was rescued from a cage where he had lived for five years.

The poor little Pomeranian had been staying in a filthy cage for the past few years, where unfortunately, he had to resort to “sleeping and eating on layers of dried poo.”

Archie’s story came to the attention of the animal rescue group after an acquaintance of one of the group’s members chanced upon him. This acquaintance happens to be a housing agent and had gone to an HDB flat for viewing when she saw “this dejected dog lying in the corner of a filthy enclosure.”

She then sent Archie’s photo to HOPE Dog Rescue and asked if they could intervene.

“We found out that this little Pom passed through many hands. Owner died, passed Pom to his son, who then passed away in his 50s. Pom was passed to another brother to care for. This brother obviously wasn’t into dogs so he did the minimal.”

While the doggo was fed every day, the man in charge of his care failed to clean his cage, which forced Archie to live amid his own feces for five years.

Fortunately, after some discussion with the group, the man agreed to take Archie away.

“When we got to the house, we could smell strong antiseptic. As we entered the house, we realized he had mopped the entire house with Dettol, except the enclosure. Was it another case of trying to remove evidence? We can’t even begin to imagine how someone could live with that stench,” the group wrote in a blog post.

When Archie was taken to the vet to be examined, it was discovered that his fur was so badly matted that his skin was peeling off in some places, and he needed to be shaved completely.

Moreover, his ears were full of discharge, and his reproductive organs were so swollen that the vet would need to sterilize him so that he would no longer be in pain.

“On the way to the vet, the grateful doggy kept licking the volunteer’s face, thanking her for coming to his rescue,” wrote HOPE Dog Rescue. The group also noted how sweet Archie is despite having been mistreated and neglected these past few years.

Watch a video of Archie’s rescue here.

Anyone who is able to help out with the doggo’s medical bills or, better yet, give him a forever home may reach out to HOPE Dog Rescue at hopedogrescue@singnet.com.sg or message the group directly through their Facebook page. /TISG

