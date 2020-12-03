- Advertisement -

Last month, Sarawak-born Hollywood actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo announced that they are expecting their first child. The 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actor announced the pregnancy of his wife Liv Lo on his Instagram account.

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory comments and some judgemental ones too. 35-year-old Liv Lo posted a photo of herself chilling out in a hot tub in a striking leopard-print swimsuit on December 1, wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

The couple currently reside in the States. The expectant mother looked amazing in the photo but one netizen had to rain on her parade. “Hot tubs while you’re pregnant isn’t advisable since the high temp[erature] is not good for [the] baby,” said one netizen in a comment that appears to have been deleted at press time.

Liv was not happy about it at all. She went on Instagram Story to lash back at the netizen, expressing her displeasure at the unsolicited advice.

“… and the opinions begin. Of course I checked what temperature is safe. I will never accept others telling me what I can or cannot do with my body or my baby. F off! (sic)” Liv added.

Although it appears that the netizen was just genuinely concerned for Liv, it is understandable why she was irked by that comment. It is quite normal for expectant mothers, especially celebrity expectant mothers to receive comments and unsolicited advice on their social media posts on an almost daily basis and it can be mind-boggling.

“2021 is already looking brighter,” he wrote in the caption to the photo. On her own social media account, Lo also shared similar photos including one with Golding caressing her tummy.

“Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!” wrote the 35-year-old expectant mother.

The happy couple received a string of congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends and followers.

Golding and Lo met on New Year’s Day in 2011. They got engaged in 2015, and got married in August the following year.

