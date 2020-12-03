Hailey Bieber asks followers to reflect on 2020

- Advertisement -

Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer Justin Bieber approached the final month of 2020 with a call to reflect on the good and bad times of the year. The 24-year-old model asked her fans to ‘reflect’ on the ‘good and bad’ parts of the year which has primarily been consumed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hailey also said that she hoped her followers could ‘stay healthy’ in ‘mind, body, and soul’ as they approached the new year. Her text-based post was pasted atop a photo of the sun peeking out from an array of clouds on an overcast day.

It appears that the piers might be in New York City where Hailey and Justin have recently relocated. The bicoastal beauty wrote: ‘Can’t believe we’re in the last month of 2020.

‘Hope everyone takes this month to reflect on everything year brought good and bad, and continues to seek more understanding of what we need to stay healthy mind, body, and soul [sic],’ she continued.

‘Thank you God for another year of life and another year of learning and growing.’

The model was spotted earlier on Tuesday as she went out in a stylish all-black outfit. Hailey was looking forward as Justin was also making plans for the future, which he shared Tuesday during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Justin, 26 shared that he wanted ‘to have as many kids as Hailey is willing to push out’ after the disgraced Ellen asked him about their future family plans.

‘I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few,’ he continued.

Ellen, 63, asked what the ‘hold up’ was, as she knew Justin loves the idea of having children.

‘I think Hailey still has some things to accomplish as a woman,’ he replied. ‘I don’t think she’s ready yet and that’s OK.’

The Yummy hitmaker also gushed about their Thanksgiving dinner, after Hailey proudly posed next to their massive turkey before the festivities.

‘Hailey’s a really good cook. She made turkey, a bunch of different stuff. Everyone brought an item and I have a chef who I’m blessed to have.’

Justin also revealed that Hailey had banned him from getting any more neck tattoos after his most recent design, a rose. The couple’s whirlwind romance started with a brief dating stint from December 2015 into January 2016 but it was not until May 2018 that they reconciled. In July 2016, they got engaged and had a secret wedding in autumn.

They wanted a larger official ceremony, so the two were married again in front of family and friends in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

