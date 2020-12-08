Heng Swee Keat takes #toast2Uchallenge, nominates East Coast MPs to do the same

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat not only honoured the country’s frontline workers with a toast but also challenged his fellow East Coast GRC Members of Parliament to do the same and upload videos of their own toasts.

DPM Heng, who is also the country’s Finance Minister, took to Facebook on Monday (Dec 7) and uploaded a video of himself with a beverage in hand. In the video he said, “Thank you to all our frontline workers, who have been working hard to keep Singapore, and all our people in Singapore, safe. Cheers!”

In honor of frontliners, DPM Heng wrote, “Your selflessness and commitment have shone through as you bravely care for those affected and give in your all to contain the spread of the virus. You are an inspiration to all of us! My sincere thanks to each and every one of you.”

The video shows the DPM passing the toast challenge on, as he takes the beverage from one side, and then passes it to the next, (although he doesn’t actually take a sip). He tagged fellow East Coast GRC MPs Dr Maliki Osman, Tan Kiat How, Jessica Tan Soon Neo, and Cheryl Chan, as a challenge for them to do the same.

He nominated the East Coast team for the challenge “as we stand in solidarity to show our appreciation to workers,” but also encouraged others to join this meaningful initiative by uploading your own video post.”

DPM Heng added that each #toast2U #toast2Uchallenge hashtag means a S$2 pledge from NTUC Income to the NTUC- U Care Fund. The fund “helps low-income members and their families through various assistance programmes to defray their cost of living and children’s school expenses, as well as members whose livelihood had been affected by COVID-19,” wrote DPM Heng.

Those who accept the challenge need to upload a video of themselves “‘receiving’ the drink from the person who nominated’ them, and then “give a toast accompanied by a note of appreciation in the post,” before “passing” on the drink to two other people they nominate.

“Tag U Heart (@UHeartsg) for us to keep track of the donations, and remember to make your post public!,” added the Deputy Prime Minister. “This is an initiative by nEbO x Young NTUC U Heart 2020, supported by NTUC Income.”

Among DPM Heng’s fellow East Coast GRC MPs, only Mr Tan Kiat How has so far taken up the challenge.

On the same day he was nominated, Mr Tan uploaded a toast of his own, writing, “Here’s a toast to thank all our frontline and essential workers who have been working tirelessly in our battle against COVID-19, and keeping Singapore and Singaporeans safe!”

He followed DPM Heng’s example of taking the beverage from one side and passing it to the next. —/TISG

