Help sought for girl, 15, missing from MSF home since Apr 25

SINGAPORE: A teenage girl has been missing since Apr 25 (Tuesday), and loved ones are seeking assistance with finding her.

Ms Gracie Ko posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Apr 26) about the missing girl, Chloe Xie Yun Ying, who is 15 years old and is in Secondary 3.

Ms Ko wrote that she was posting on behalf of Chloe’s mum, who is understandably worried about her daughter.

The girl was last seen at a Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) home on Metta Road, and a police report has been made on behalf of Chloe’s parents and the MSF.

Ms Ko added additional information about the teen:

“Boyfriend “Glenn” oso 15yo claim he is from a gang and will ask people to whack the mother.

Uniformed police went up to the unit at 895A Woodland Drive 50 #11-xx (From reliable source) but believes that there is cctv hence nobody open the door.”

She appealed for help to share the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE post so that the young girl could be found.

“Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or https://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. Thank You,” added Ms Ko.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Ko for an update on the missing teen.

The appeal from Ms Ko has been shared on the Instagram and Facebook pages of the Singapore Incidents account as well.

We hope the missing teen is found as soon as possible and will update the story as soon as additional information is given. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg