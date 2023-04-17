Search for missing NSF firefighter continues at Pulau Ubin

SINGAPORE: The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has launched an ongoing search for a full-time National Serviceman (NSF), who is believed to have gone missing while he was off-duty visiting Pulau Ubin.

The NSF is serving as a firefighter at Tampines Fire Station. He is believed to have gone missing at Pulau Ubin on Friday (Apr 14).

SCDF reported today that it received an alert for water rescue assistance from Kekek Quarry at Pulau Ubin, around 2.10am on Saturday (Apr 15) but rescuers did not find the missing NSF when they arrived and scoured the scene.

Firefighters searched along the shore, while the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) assisted in the search with a remotely operated underwater vehicle. The police also sent officers to the scene to assist in the search.

SCDF said that it is providing the necessary assistance and support to the NSF’s family as the search continues./TISG

