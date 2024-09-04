;
Relationships

Help! My mum doesn’t like my girlfriend because she’s tall and looks like high-maintenance

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Singaporean man crowdsourced for relationship advice recently, saying that his mother doesn’t like his girlfriend.

In a post on r/SingaporeRaw, a Reddit online forum, on Wednesday (Sept 4), the Singaporean wrote that he and his girlfriend, 28, have been together for a year and have begun to discuss marriage.

However, his girlfriend raised concerns over the man’s mother because his mother doesn’t seem to like her son’s choice of a partner.

He explained that when he first introduced his girlfriend to his mum, his girlfriend brought some traditional sweets, which the mum rejected. When the mum said that no one wanted to eat the sweets, the man, while taken aback, asked his mother to just accept them.

In another incident, the man’s mother cooked dinner for him but not for his girlfriend, telling her to get her own dinner alone.

When he asked his mum if she had troubles with his girlfriend, his mum said she didn’t like the younger woman because “she’s tall and looks high maintenance.”

See also  Woman upset because man she's dating for 6 months still hasn't made things official and is still in touch with other girls

The man described his girlfriend as down to earth, explaining that, on the contrary, his girlfriend doesn’t ask for expensive gifts, and neither does she expect him to pay for anything.

“What would you do if you’re in this situation?” he asked, explaining in an edit to his post that since his father is no longer around and his brother is abroad, he is all his mum has.

The Independent Singapore looked into what the experts say can be done in this situation.

In a piece in Psychology Today, Dr Abigail Brenner underlined how important communication is for the good of all the relationships involved. In other words, to overcome this type of hurdle, all parties need to be open and honest.

She also said that boundaries are very important. At the very least, people must treat each other respectfully and civilly even when they don’t seem to get along.

If the man’s mother says she loves her son, she should keep her hostilities in check and behave decently toward his partner, even if only out of consideration for his feelings.

See also  Singapore man finds "relief" after ending things with longtime GF who became "money-minded"

Another piece of advice she gave is to spend time separately with his mother and his girlfriend,

“Make sure you carve out one-on-one time with your mother so that there is continuity with the family you grew up with because whatever you shared with your family of origin needs to be honoured,” she advised.  /TISG

Read also: Woman asks, “How do you deal with mother-in-law who wants to know everything she does with her fiancé?”

 

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Relationships

“You don’t give me enough” — Mum tells her jobless daughter who could only give her S$1.9K/month from her savings

December 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

“I wouldn’t want to be with someone who wants kids” — Young Singaporeans share their top relationship dealbreakers

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Jobless daughter who gives her mum S$1.9K/month from her savings says her mum still tells her, “You don’t give me enough”

December 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

Singapore: Favourite country for American expats

December 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

Job vacancies fall sharply, but openings still outnumber unemployed as high-skilled sectors drive Q3 employment growth

December 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

New direct service buses to bring residents from Hougang, Sengkang, and Punggol to CBD starting Jan 2

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore F1

Max Verstappen is penalized with “work of public interest” after using vulgar language at Singapore F1

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.