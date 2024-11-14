;
Home News

Heightened cost pressures among middle class leads to rising debt among young Singaporeans

ByJewel Stolarchuk

November 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: Loan applications among young adults in Singapore have surged 140% over the past two years, signaling a growing reliance on debt to manage rising expenses. Individuals under the age of 35, specifically those in Gen Z (20-27 years) and Millennials (28-35 years), now account for nearly half—45%—of all loan applications, according to recent data from loan-matching platform Lendela.

Lendela’s data shows that the average loan amount applied for by young adults over the past two years stands at approximately $13,000, though some loans reach as high as $270,000. This trend points to the scale of financial pressures facing young Singaporeans, with many seeking funds to address immediate expenses, consolidate debts, or cover significant life events.

Among Gen Z borrowers, most applicants come from the low-income bracket, defined as earning under $36,000 per year. In contrast, Millennials tend to occupy the middle-income bracket, earning between $36,000 and $72,000, and make up the majority of loan applicants within this age group.

Lendela told Singapore Business Review (SBR) that this disparity not only reflects natural income differences across generations but may also indicate growing financial pressures on middle-income Millennials.

“Middle-income Millennials are increasingly turning to loans, likely due to elevated cost pressures,” a representative from Lendela rold SBR. Indeed, Millennials with annual incomes over $48,000 have experienced a 23% increase in loan applications over the past two years, highlighting a broader trend of mid- to higher-income Millennials seeking additional financial support.

While both Gen Z and Millennials borrow to consolidate debts and pay bills, their financial priorities reflect distinct life stages. Education and weddings rank high among Gen Z’s borrowing reasons, accounting for 7.5% and 4.9% of loan purposes, respectively. Meanwhile, Millennials are more likely to take out loans for credit card debt (10.1%) and home renovations (6.7%), suggesting that they are further along in establishing households and managing longer-term expenses.

“With the exception of education, weddings, and renovation, the main reasons for young adults’ loans point to the cost of living,” Lendela said, attributing the rise in loan applications to general economic pressures.

There is also a significant portion of Millennials facing large, pre-existing debt burdens. Lendela reported that 16% of Millennials applying for loans have debts exceeding $50,000. A further 46% of Millennials have debts ranging from $30,000 to $50,000, while 17% carry debts between $15,000 and $30,000.

The rise in applications from Millennials with substantial existing debt may signal a lack of credit management skills, according to Lendela.

Meanwhile, Gen Z borrowers are struggling with debt serviceability. The proportion of loan applications from Gen Z applicants with a favorable Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR) has dropped by 16%, while applications with somewhat favorable TDSRs have fallen by 38%. This contrasts with a 37% rise in applications from Gen Z applicants with very unfavorable TDSRs, where their debt obligations exceed 80% of their monthly income.

These trends paint a complex picture of young adults in Singapore facing mounting debt alongside escalating living costs. With more Millennials and Gen Zs relying on loans, Lendela’s data suggests a pressing need for enhanced financial literacy and credit management skills to help young Singaporeans better navigate their financial futures.

Featured image by DepositPhotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

MPs unite in support of measures to strengthen Singapore’s hawker culture

November 14, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Video of jaywalking woman getting into accident at Orchard Road goes viral, sparking sympathy for driver

November 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

GIC takes another huge haircut, selling UK mall stake purchased at 299 million for 135 million

November 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Property

Leasing volume for non-landed residential properties jumps 24.4% in Q3, driven by relocations and rent adjustments

November 14, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

“I lose hair and sleep over the problems I have to solve,” SG worker who’s only three months into her 1-year contract shares she does the work of two people and already feels drained

November 14, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporeans share the reasons why they refuse to leave the country despite the high cost of living

November 14, 2024 Yoko Nicole
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated as trading began on Thursday—STI dropped by 0.3%

November 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.