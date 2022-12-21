‘He is probably the worst singer’ — Singaporean blogger Xiaxue shares thoughts on Jay Chou’s concert

Xiaxue, 38, a Singaporean blogger, shared her thoughts regarding Jay Chou’s concert in Singapore, which happened last Dec 17 and 18, 2022. In her Instagram story, she expressed her opinions on whether the concert was worth attending. “Wondering if the tickets are worth it? Here’s my thoughts,” the blogger stated.

Firstly, Xiaxue remarked that everyone must be ready for Jay Chou’s laziness. The singer did not personally sing and gave the job to the band, which she quoted as his “entourage”. “He is probably the worst singer there and when other people are singing his songs it actually sounds better,” Xiaxue added.

She also mentioned that Jay Chou constantly mixes up his lyrics while singing and the audio quality of the concert was not good in the ears.

However, she said that the songs were still amazing since Jay is popular for his talents with musical instruments. “If you want to attend concerts for beautiful singing, this one ain’t for you, maybe go to an opera,” she said.

More so, she likes going to his concerts because he is not fond of singing new English songs that no one can sing along to. Xiaxue hates when singers sing songs that she does not know.

The blogger also reiterated that Jay Chou’s theatrics overpowered the lack of musical talent. He spent so much effort on his costumes and creating a ‘storyline’ for his concert.

“He has a clown doing magic tricks.. He really lazy but the clown quite entertaining,” says Xiaxue. There was also a lot of chatting involved with the audience instead of Jay performing.

Although she might sound complaining, Xiaxue explained that Jay Chou’s concert was still the best for her.

“Sometimes I wanna fall asleep during other concerts (and actually have fallen asleep before) but his is energetic and entertaining throughout, and is the most high budget production compared to the rest,” she said. She also commented that Jay had gained weight yet still danced quite well.

Xiaxue shared things people need to keep in mind, specifically regarding the internet reception, food and drinks, and parking spaces.

Jay Chou, 43, is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, record producer, rapper, actor, and television personality. He is known to be the King of Mandopop.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg