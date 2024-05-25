;
Business & Economy

Republican and Democrat unite on ethics bill that could irk Trump

ByGemma Iso

May 25, 2024
In a surprising bipartisan move, Republican Representative James Comer and Democratic Representative Katie Porter have joined forces to introduce a landmark ethics bill aimed at increasing transparency in presidential finances.

The legislation mandates that presidential and vice-presidential candidates disclose their tax filings for the two years before taking office, annually while in office, and for two years following their terms.

It requires these candidates and their close family members to publicize any substantial gifts, payments, or loans from foreign entities.

The ethics bill

Although the bill doesn’t impose legal penalties, it significantly broadens Congress’s authority to obtain such financial documents.

“She’s not doing it to pick on Trump, and I’m not doing it to pick on Biden,” Comer asserted. However, given Comer’s recent actions, this claim raises some eyebrows.

As chair of the House Committee on Oversight, Comer has been at the forefront of efforts to impeach President Joe Biden based on dubious corruption allegations.

Contrary to Comer’s stance, President Biden has a history of transparency with his tax returns, having made them public for several years before and during his presidency. This is in stark contrast to former President Donald Trump, who fought a prolonged battle to keep his tax returns private, only for them to be released after intense congressional scrutiny.

Representative Porter, known for her rigorous research and tough questioning, brings a different dynamic to the collaboration. Her involvement means that Trump and his family may face renewed scrutiny over their finances and foreign dealings. Notably, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner engaged in several controversial deals during and after Trump’s presidency, and Trump’s businesses profited significantly from foreign governments during his tenure, particularly through his hotel in Washington, D.C.

Whether intentional or not, Comer’s partnership with Porter on this ethics bill could place him squarely in Trump’s crosshairs, potentially making Trump’s next adversary.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

The post Republican and Democrat unite on ethics bill that could irk Trump appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

