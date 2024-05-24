;
Property

4-room flats at new Bukit Timah Turf City estate may cost around $600K: Analysts

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: Analysts predict that 4-room flats in the upcoming Bukit Timah Turf City estate may be priced at approximately $600,000.

The new development, set to yield up to 20,000 new homes over the next two to three decades, will be characterised by a blend of public and private housing.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee also noted that the project marks the first time in nearly 40 years that the government has planned public housing for Bukit Timah.

“This is to meet the growing aspirations among Singaporeans to live closer to their workplaces in the city,” he said.

Real estate agency Huttons has projected that private home prices in the Turf City estate will range from $2,500 to $3,000 per square foot when they are launched for sale in a few years.

For public housing, specifically 4-room HDB flats, the starting price is forecasted to be around $600,000 at the time of application launch.

The development of Bukit Timah Turf City into a mixed residential area is a strategic move aimed at accommodating the increasing demand for urban living spaces. It is expected to offer diverse housing options in prime locations, catering to various income levels and lifestyle preferences.

Read more: Up to 20,000 homes to be built at new housing estate in Bukit Timah Turf City

