SINGAPORE: Mr Natkin Tan took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (Jan 9) to plea for people to be more considerate of their neighbours.

“Why are there so many inconsiderate residents / people in this area?” the resident wrote. Attached to the post were pictures of a black sofa blocking an emergency stairwell. “Almost everyday!” the resident added. “Today is the worst! Blocking (an) entire emergency staircase exit!”

A few online users shared the writer’s sentiments, calling the behaviour “selfish” and “inconsiderate.” One wrote, “This inconsiderate neighbor needs to call (the) Town Council to collect such large size furniture.”

According to the National Environment Agency, HDB flat residents who need to discard bulky items must contact their respective Town Councils for details on properly disposing of such items.

Part of being a considerate neighbour is to refrain from leaving items in common spaces, such as furniture pieces like sofas and mattresses and large appliances like washing machines and refrigerators.

HDB tips: How to be a good neighbour

What else can you do to be a better neighbour?

The Housing and Development Board lists a few tips on its website, encouraging Singaporean residents to take part in fostering a safe and happy environment for everyone to live in.

It encourages people to build healthy relationships with their neighbours by getting to know them and giving them a helping hand when needed.

The HDB also encourages residents to always keep their neighbours in mind, especially with noise and safety. This means respecting the neighbourhood’s quiet hours (10:30pm to 7:00am) and ensuring that one’s home and surroundings are always safe for everyone.

People are also encouraged to be active members of their neighbourhoods by participating in and volunteering for community activities.

As for residents with pets, the HDB reminds pet owners to be responsible for their furry friends. This means cleaning up after them and ensuring they are trained well and up to date with their vaccines.

The HDB website has a number of resources for residents looking for ways to be better neighbours.