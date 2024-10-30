In the Hood

HDB block corridor with spooktacular Halloween gory decor sends Singaporeans scream-ing with excitement!

Anna Maria Romero

October 30, 2024

SINGAPORE: Halloween may not be something older Singaporeans grew up with, but it has become increasingly popular with younger generations over the years.

When one man, a Facebook user, Gary Yeow, posted a video on Monday (Oct 29) showing the 27th storey of an unidentified HDB block corridor with fake bloody limbs and knives, it quickly went viral.

“Halloween like that… ok ?” he asked in the caption. 

Red and white emergency tape hangs festively from the ceiling, along with chopped-off hands and feet, bloody kitchen knives, a big black spider, cobwebs, and other spooky paraphernalia.

The floor is similarly decorated. To add to the chilling effect, Mr Yeow set the video to a piece of background music that gave a shocking vibe.

The video was later shared on the Complaint Singapore group page, where it was largely met with approval.

Some netizens remarked on how “cool” the decor is, while one remarked, “Where can I find HDB with Halloween decor like this? I wanna go see.”

Another even joked that the corridor residents should charge the people entry when they visit, while one said it would be more interesting at night.

A number of commenters wrote that as long as all the neighbours were all right with this type of decor, they saw no problem with it.

“Neighbourhood bonding and kampong spirit: If residents on the same floor support it as long as safety is not compromised, why not?

Why must we always give feedback to the town council or HDB? Do not bother them,” a netizen wrote.

Another pointed out that it’s good when neighbours don’t complain over every little thing they see. However, there were some naysayers among the commenters as well.

A group member wrote that personnel from HDB might come soon, issue a warning, and ask for the decor removed.

Since there are firm guidelines on what can be put in corridors so they remain unobstructed in an emergency, there may be some validity to this.

Another commenter said this type of decorated hallway would make it hard for delivery riders.

Do they know Deepavali is on the same day?” asked a commenter.

A netizen appeared to be sour graping when he pointed out that “Halloween is not even a Singapore festival” but is something American expats brought in.

Nevertheless, it can’t be denied that in the next few days, many in Singapore will celebrate the occasion with special events and parties for kids and adults alike. /TISG

Anna Maria Romero

