Half naked woman throws killer litters out from 3rd floor flat, including baby cot & potted plants

Italy — A woman in Italy, who wore only her underwear, was caught on camera disposing of her belongings from a balcony, creating havoc on the street in front of her residence.

Videos of the incident went viral on Twitter on Wednesday (Jan 12), with users posting videos of the scene taken from different angles.

The incident is said to have taken place at Via Etna in Catania, a city in Sicily.

Twitter user @Sicilianodoc7 uploaded a video, noting the incident happened at 11:30 am. The netizen said that the presumed reason for the woman’s nervous breakdown was due to cheating.

Among the items the woman threw over the balcony were potted plants, a bag filled with pieces of paper and a baby cot.

Onlookers were heard saying, “Madonna” (refers to the mother of Christ but used to express surprise or unbelief) and warned others to be careful where they park their cars.

Photos of the aftermath were also shared online, indicating the damage to nearby vehicles.

In another video, a man in white was heard advising the woman to go back inside.

According to local reports, it remains unclear why the woman began throwing her belonging from the balcony.

However, it was reported that no one was injured by the woman throwing killer litter.

The road was eventually closed to traffic, with local police soon arriving at the scene to appease the woman.

“Another day of ordinary madness in Catania,” said a netizen who captured the incident on camera. /TISG

