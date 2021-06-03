International Woman refuses to wear mask in flight, pulls another passenger’s hair, later...

Woman refuses to wear mask in flight, pulls another passenger’s hair, later dragged off plane

She spat, kicked and shouted abuse at other passengers and flight attendants

Photo: FB screengrab

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

An Italian woman in a flight from , Spain, to Bergamo, Italy, was caught on camera refusing to wear a mask, at another passenger and pulling another woman’s hair before she was dragged off from the flight.

Footage of the May 26 incident has gone viral on social media.

At the beginning of the video, the woman could be heard repeatedly saying in Italian, “I am the mind, you are the mouth”, followed by a vulgarity to a passenger near her.

The woman then spits in the direction of another passenger.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab

At one point, a flight attendant approached the woman, but she repeated, “Go away,” to the staff.

The woman then repeated to herself what another passenger had previously told her, which was to practise safe distancing. At the end of her statement, the woman insulted the passenger, including her choice of hairstyle and sexuality.

All the while, the woman refused to wear her mask correctly while the other passengers adhered to protocols of staying masked during the flight except for eating and drinking.

- Advertisement -

The flight attendant returned to the woman, requesting her to behave or it could lead to problems, but the woman only asked what he would do if she refused.

Eventually, the woman stood up, repeating, “What problem are you going to give me?”

Photo: FB screengrab

The flight attendant explained that he was the supervisor and she should not be causing problems to the other passengers on the plane. He also asked her to be quiet.

- Advertisement -

“You are just a steward. I won’t shut up. I’m in a democratic country, and I can talk as much as I want,” replied the woman, followed by more vulgarities.

Before returning to her seat, the woman pulled the hair of a nearby passenger who told her to tone down.

Photo: FB screengrab

A few seconds later, the woman aggressively grabbed the head of the same passenger and mocked her screams.

Photo: FB screengrab

An altercation ensued between the two women while flight attendants tried to restore order.

In another video, the woman was seen being restrained by flight attendants as she continued to kick those around her.

She hurled vulgarities and commented, “You don’t even know who I am.”

Ryanair has confirmed handing the woman over to the police upon arrival./TISG

Read related: Woman refuses to wear a mask, asks for safe distancing ambassador’s badge in order to put one on

Woman refuses to wear a mask, asks for safe distancing ambassador’s badge in order to put one on

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Fans defend Alex Man after he suffers backlash for smiling at a national hero’s funeral

Changsha -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known as the "father of hybrid rice", who helped save millions from hunger with his work, died at the age of 90 on May 22. His funeral was held in Changsha last week and reportedly...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee on Spore’s next steps: Test, trace, vaccinate more quickly and more extensively

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the country on Monday (May 31), providing an update on the situation and highlighting the next steps in dealing with the pandemic. At the beginning of his speech, Mr Lee mentioned that compared...
View Post
Featured News

95-year-old S’porean woman dies from Covid-19 complications, 19 new community cases reported

Singapore – A 95-year-old Singaporean woman has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on May 30, announced the Ministry of Health in its daily updates. MOH reported that the woman was confirmed positive for the virus on May 17 when she...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent