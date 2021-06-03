Woman refuses to wear mask in flight, pulls another passenger’s hair, later dragged off plane

- Advertisement -

An Italian woman in a Ryanair flight from Ibiza, Spain, to Bergamo, Italy, was caught on camera refusing to wear a mask, spitting at another passenger and pulling another woman’s hair before she was dragged off from the flight.

Footage of the May 26 incident has gone viral on social media.

At the beginning of the video, the woman could be heard repeatedly saying in Italian, “I am the mind, you are the mouth”, followed by a vulgarity to a passenger near her.

The woman then spits in the direction of another passenger.

At one point, a flight attendant approached the woman, but she repeated, “Go away,” to the staff.

The woman then repeated to herself what another passenger had previously told her, which was to practise safe distancing. At the end of her statement, the woman insulted the passenger, including her choice of hairstyle and sexuality.

All the while, the woman refused to wear her mask correctly while the other passengers adhered to Ryanair protocols of staying masked during the flight except for eating and drinking.

The flight attendant returned to the woman, requesting her to behave or it could lead to problems, but the woman only asked what he would do if she refused.

Eventually, the woman stood up, repeating, “What problem are you going to give me?”

The flight attendant explained that he was the supervisor and she should not be causing problems to the other passengers on the plane. He also asked her to be quiet.

“You are just a steward. I won’t shut up. I’m in a democratic country, and I can talk as much as I want,” replied the woman, followed by more vulgarities.

Before returning to her seat, the woman pulled the hair of a nearby passenger who told her to tone down.

A few seconds later, the woman aggressively grabbed the head of the same passenger and mocked her screams.

An altercation ensued between the two women while flight attendants tried to restore order.

In another video, the woman was seen being restrained by flight attendants as she continued to kick those around her.

She hurled vulgarities and commented, “You don’t even know who I am.”

Ryanair has confirmed handing the woman over to the police upon arrival./TISG

