Hack or theft? Local influencer earns brickbats after showing how to score more ice cream at IKEA

SINGAPORE: Local influencer Jason Soo has sparked a heated debate online after sharing a video on Instagram revealing a supposed hack to get more ice cream from IKEA’s popular 50-cent ice cream machine. The video, which has attracted significant attention, drew sharp criticism from netizens who condemned the behaviour as unethical.

The controversy was ignited when Soo uploaded an Instagram video on May 17 documenting his daughter’s visit to an IKEA store and her purchase of the affordable 50-cent ice cream. Soo then demonstrated a purported method to obtain a larger serving of ice cream from the machine.

Soo’s daughter pushed the cone upwards while the ice cream was being dispensed, causing the machine to continue pumping out more ice cream than usual. Soo explained that manipulating the cone’s position left the machine unable to detect the weight change, resulting in an extended serving.

The video quickly garnered over 157,000 views, generating a wave of criticism from netizens who condemned the behaviour as tantamount to stealing. Many argued that taking advantage of the 50-cent ice cream offer and exploiting a loophole in the system was dishonest and unethical.

Moreover, concerns were raised regarding the potential hygiene implications of this “trick.” In the video, the ice cream machine appeared visibly dirty, raising questions about the sanitary conditions and potential contamination risks associated with such practices.

It is worth noting that this purported hack with IKEA’s ice cream machine has been circulating on TikTok since 2020, with related videos amassing over 29 million views. However, the recent attention garnered by Jason Soo’s Instagram video has reignited the discussion and drawn widespread criticism from netizens.

Critics argue that such behaviour undermines the integrity of the system and goes against the principles of honesty and fairness. They have emphasised the importance of upholding ethical conduct, especially in public settings like IKEA, where maintaining hygiene standards and respecting the rules are important.

