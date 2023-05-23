Man returns plastic bag of cash another cyclist lost on solo overnight ride

SINGAPORE: After a man couldn’t find the spare cash he carries with him on long bicycle rides, he gave it up for lost. To his surprise, the kind person who found it went out of his way to reach out to let him know it had been found after all.

A follower of the @Sgfollowsall Instagram account wrote in a Sunday (May 21) post that he had been “doing loop cycling at SA for the OCBC CYCLE 2023 500KM virtual ride” the previous night.

He shared that he always brings a small plastic bag of cash on overnight bike rides, and the bag also contains a slip of paper with his wife and daughter’s contact numbers.

“The cash is for buying drink or snack for refuelling and contact numbers just in case I met with an accident or some medical emergency,” he wrote.

When he had biked 120 km of the 150 km he had aimed for that night, he went to the JTC building along West Camp Road to buy a drink from the vending machine.

However, the plastic bag was no longer with him.

He went back to Punggol Barat Lane, where he had stopped to rest for a few minutes earlier that night, and looked around for the baggie, but it was not there.

“So, I just accept that I have lost the money totally,” he added.

But another cyclist who had found the bag contacted the man’s wife and told her he had spotted the baggie along the blue lane of West Camp Road.

“He wanted to return what he found to me.”

The two men then exchanged WhatsApp messages, and the man asked the kind cyclist if he would return the money to him electronically for everyone’s convenience, which the other man did “immediately”.

“I am so thankful for this brother who took time to contact my wife after he found my plastic bag.

By the way, he has the same Christian name as I have.

(If you are also a member of this group and read this post, thank you again.)”

