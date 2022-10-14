Guess who will be the top players for England in the next world cup; 40 players listed

- Advertisement -

England has a list of 40 players that can make it to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and every week, there are also names that are dropped out, while others popped in, but who will be the next top England players at the World Cup?

Out of the 40 men list, only 26 will make it to the squad that will fly to Qatar. They will be the lucky 26, but the responsibility will be huge on their shoulders, particularly since England is given as one of the hot favourites this time around.

At the moment, it appears that Manchester United’s embattled defender Harry Maguire is vulnerable, as he may not make it if he does not get more playing time at the club.

On the list of vulnerable, there is also Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho. Sky Sports say their hopes are fading.

Sancho is not producing much at Man Utd this season despite a lot of playing time. He does not seem to fit in the squad, or he is having an off-form season.

Raheem Stirling (Chelsea), Phill Foden and mate John Stones (Manchester City) are well entrenched in the list of 40 as the two City players are seeing their names mentioned as potential selected players for the World Cup.

There are only two weeks now before the England squad is announced and players make it on the plane to Qatar.

Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Stirling, Reech James, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Eric Dier, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier are the top 15 players who Sky Sports say are already on the plane.

While these footballers and their families are the happy bunch, going to the World Cup, the UK Home Office has banned as many as 1300 fans from travelling to Qatar.

Fans Banned From World Cup

More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales who have been barred from travelling to Qatar for this year’s World Cup will be denied entry, according to the UK Home Office.

The new measures take effect on Friday and prevent supporters with a history of soccer-related violence from attending the sport’s showpiece event, which begins on Nov 20 and runs until Dec 18.

“We will not let the actions of a small number of lawbreakers taint what promises to be an exciting tournament,” says Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Last season saw a significant increase in pitch invasions and crowd trouble across English soccer, prompting the Premier League to implement enhanced safety measures to control misbehaviour ahead of the new season.

Fans who break the rules could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine, according to the Home Office.

