Nottingham Forest sacks recruitment heads after £150 million spending; Here’s how it backfired…

Nottingham Forest is one of the football clubs that usually steer clear out of commotions and there isn’t much being reported about them most of the time. However, today, there are quite a few dramas revolving around the Premier League club.

Firstly, the club had an assessment of their summer spending. The owner Evangelos Marinakis and new director Filippo Giraldi have fired their heads of recruitment, namely George Syrianos and Andy Scott (who is the head of scouting).

Nottingham Forest firing recruitment heads

According to The Guardian, the team has added new players, 22 of them to be exact. This is after winning the Championship playoffs, but now are seeing themselves in the bottom with five points within nine games. Syrianos was selected for his role with the hopes of implementing a data-driven strategy.

Their agenda was to be away from ageing and expensive players, but instead were looking for younger players that might add to their resale value later on. He helped the club sign a number of these players, specifically Djed Spence, and that helped them return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

Netizens on Twitter had a number of things to say about this whole ordeal, including the fact that the club disposed of these people after signing a whole new football team. The overall reactions are mixed, as some were happy that they did not blame Forest’s manager, Steve Cooper, but those who selected the players.

Other netizens claimed that these men deserve a rest after what happened in the past couple of months. Critics are saying that Forest fans were loud on social media stating that the club needed a whole new team of players, but yet at the end that backfired.

Steve Cooper signed with Nottingham Forest till 2025



The whole ordeal of firing a bunch of people was softened before by extending the current manager’s contract until 2025. Netizens took it as a joke as they shared a screenshot of Mikel Arteta stating that a club immediately asked him to stay after losing three matches straight and that Forest is just hopping on a trend.

However, there are some empathetic users that claim he is given the reins of the club under horrible circumstances. Firstly, with a whole new team of players that would definitely need to warm up to each other and of course their brand-new coach.

Usually, there would be a veteran player in the club that would help guide the younger players, case in point Ronaldo and Antony’s friendship. Sadly, for this club it appears that they don’t have that, to top it all off as stated earlier, they focused on hiring younger players as an investment.

