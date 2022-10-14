dean-henderson-criticised-after-slamming-manchester-united

- Advertisement -

Nottingham Forest, the club that recently rejoined the Premier League after basically rehiring a whole new team, has their loaned goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, in hot waters. His recent performance has been questioned, especially after his remarks against Manchester United.

Henderson was defeated nine times in a recent match, and his distribution in the match has been questioned. He is currently on loan from Manchester United, and he said that it was “criminal” that the Reds placed him on the bench for practically the whole of last season.

A former Forest midfielder, Lewis McGugan stated the irony of Henderson’s comments against Manchester United. McGugan pointed out that he needs to improve on his goalie skills based on his time with Forest.

Lewis McGugan stated, “In terms of his distribution, it’s really poor for a goalkeeper of that standard, who has been where he’s been. If that’s how football is going, with teams wanting to play out from the back to some degree, that has to be a big part of his game,” he said.

“The big thing for me was his interview when he left Man United, it put a big target on him and set the wrong tone. It has you fighting people already. As soon as you make a mistake or your form drops, people are ready to come at you because there is that target on your back.

“For a club like Manchester United, I think it was disrespectful and he didn’t need to say anything. He got out of the club and got to play, still in the Premier League at a fantastic club like Nottingham Forest.

“Just let your football do the talking. When you say things it opens you up because you’re always going to through a blip in the season, it’s just reality. When you say what you’ve said, people are waiting to come down on you.”

Social media comments about Henderson

Leicester City’s admin did Dean Henderson dirty pic.twitter.com/96drIE097o — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) October 5, 2022

ThatsFootballTV on Twitter remarked on a TikTok video shared by Leicester City based on the recent match against Forest regarding his skills. The wrestling video of a wrestler getting beaten was reposted on the Twitter account and it sparked quite the interesting debate among netizens.

“He should’ve talked less,” said a commenter. Another netizen remarked that Leicester City is being truly ironic roasting Henderson when their club is literally at the bottom of the FA Cup. “Leicester’s keeper got so embarrassed that’s why he left this season,” another scathing comment about Leicester City’s new comedic agenda.

Dean Henderson has conceded 10 goals from outside of the box from a combined xG of 0.60. #NFFC [@oilysailor] pic.twitter.com/HxjxJ3FUVA — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) October 10, 2022

Henderson also had conceded 10 goals from outside the box, for this tweet he has had several fans defending him. Some are saying that he needs another person to back him up because his job is mainly to “cross collect.”

“Im not a fan of Henderson but the use of xG is misleading, if every keeper is ranked through xG they would be underperforming.” This remark was stated with others stating that this commenter is actually a Henderson fan.

More stories relating to the Premier League can be found here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg