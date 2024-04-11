griffin:-“trump’s-ignorance-will-cripple-our-national-security”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, once White House communications director under Donald Trump, didn’t hold back as she criticized her former boss for urging House Republicans to oppose the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Trump’s call to “kill” the legislation before a crucial vote left GOP leaders in disarray.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Griffin blasted Trump’s lack of understanding of FISA and signal intelligence gathering. She highlighted Trump’s misunderstanding of the Carter Page order and warned that his ignorance and personal vendetta could severely harm national security.

The feud escalated when former Trump intelligence officer Richard Grenell challenged Griffin’s expertise, suggesting she was uninformed about the complexities of national security briefings and the FISA application process.

National security in question

However, Griffin, now a co-host on The View and a CNN contributor, stood her ground, reminding Grenell of her experience and access to classified briefings as Director of ODNI.

This clash isn’t the first time Griffin has diverged from the Trump camp. Following the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, she went viral with a tweet affirming the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election win, despite her previous allegiance to the MAGA movement.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), passed in 1978, oversees certain types of spying on foreign targets, sometimes with the help of American phone and internet companies.

The National Security Agency (NSA) uses FISA permissions to gather important intelligence from abroad and collaborates with the FBI and other agencies to track foreign actors and their actions in the U.S.

The FISA Court is crucial in making sure that this surveillance follows the law and respects constitutional rights, particularly the Fourth Amendment. All branches of the U.S. government have roles in FISA programs, and the FISA Court ensures that these activities stay within legal bounds.

