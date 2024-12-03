SINGAPORE: A Grab rider appeared to seek to boost the morale of his colleagues with a post encouraging them to be proud of the work they do.

On the Singapore All Grab driver/Grab food rider united Facebook page on Saturday (Nov 30), Rusydi Didi posted a photo of a Grab delivery rider outside the showroom of a luxury car dealership and took a picture of the expensive vehicles inside.

Written on the photo was this message: “Don’t be ashamed of your job! People will not put food on your table or pay your bills. Be proud of whatever you do!”

On his part, Mr Rusydi wrote in the caption, “Some people may look down on you, (but) don’t listen to what bad people (are) saying. Nobody will put food on your table and pay (your) bills. Be proud of whatever you do (to) support your family.”

The post has been shared by other group members and has received a number of comments as well.

Many agreed with the sentiments of the post author, with some adding that Grab delivery riders put food not only on their tables but on the tables of others as well.

One pointed out that the only people one should look down on are those with “two arms and two legs” but who refuse to work.

Another chimed in to say that it does not matter if others look down on delivery riders, as most don’t anyway. What matters is that riders do not look down on themselves.

“It’s just a job, and it’s hard work, too,” wrote a commenter.

A few commenters said, however, that what’s important to them is that Grab delivery riders drive safely and not recklessly, ensuring the safety of everyone else on the road.

Others pointed out that the salary Grab delivery riders earn is nothing to make fun of.

According to employer review site Glassdoor, Grab Delivery Riders can earn between S$10 and S$18 per hour, including base and additional pay.

Their average base salary is S$12 per hour, with an average additional pay of S$3 per hour, including cash bonus, stock, commission, profit sharing, or tips.

Meanwhile, Jobstreet says the average salary for food delivery riders in Singapore ranges from S$2,300 to S$3,300 per month.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Rusydi for further comments or updates. /TISG

