SINGAPORE: Grab has apologised for a message from one of its drivers turning down a passenger that was less than professional, if not downright rude.

In the message, made public online, the driver rejected the fare, saying, “S$5.70 ask Grab CEO to take you.”

A screenshot of this message was posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page earlier this week, but has since been taken down.

The post author had complained of the driver’s bad attitude and rudeness.

Netizens commenting on the post, however, considered the context of the message, with some springing to the driver’s defence.

The passenger had booked a JustGrab for a ride with two persons plus a wheelchair. For this service, the driver would be paid S$5.70.

JustGrab, which was launched seven years ago, connects passengers to the nearest available driver for fixed-fare rides.

Passengers who need help with their wheelchairs, however, should opt for GrabAssist, which has drivers who have received special training from the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

When the driver referred to in the Complaint Singapore post found out he would only be receiving S$5.70 for the trip, he declined the booking but added the uncalled-for remark about having the Grab CEO drive the passengers instead.

However, a number of members of the Complaint Singapore Facebook group wrote that they believed the driver was justified in rejecting the booking.

Mothership, which posted a screenshot of the post, also published the response from Grab, which apologised on behalf of the driver.

The company also said that the driver admitted that he had made a mistake in responding the way he did.

Grab also said that passengers should book the correct type of ride, according to their needs, because not all vehicles have sufficient space to accommodate large items such as wheelchairs.

“We are sorry for the unpleasant experience the passenger had with our driver-partner. This incident does not reflect the integrity and professionalism that the majority of our driver-partners uphold in accordance with our code of conduct,” Grab told Mothership.

The company added that the driver, for whom the incident is a first offence, had been issued a warning .

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind both our driver-partners and passengers to treat each other with respect in all their interactions. They can contact Grab if they require assistance at any point in time,” the company added. /TISG

