Got big bucks to spend? New luxury hotels are opening across Singapore

SINGAPORE: As if real-life Crazy Rich Asians don’t have enough places to stay in the Little Red Dot, luxury hotels are popping up all over Singapore even more.

Yes, after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, revenge travellers are making their way back to Singapore for shopping, sightseeing, and taking in a concert or three (get ready to wave hello to Coldplay, Taylor Swift, AND Post Malone in the coming months) and they’ll have a bunch of new hotels to choose from.

These places are not necessarily for budget travellers, sorry.

“Singapore Is in the Midst of A Luxury Hotel Boom,” reads a July 8 (Saturday) article in The Holywood Reporter (THR). In the past few months, pieces featuring new hotels that are about to open in Singapore have appeared in both local and international publications such as Timeout, The Peak, The Smart Local and Escape.

Let’s do a rundown on the newly opened as well as the up-and-coming, shall we? Room prices may be beyond our budget, at least for now, but hey, dreaming is free!

“f there was ever a modern-day Hanging Gardens of Babylon, this would be it. Four cavernous open-air terraces, each boasting a sprawling Eden, harbour little luxuries ranging from private cabanas to an outdoor pool with a view,” says The Peak of Pan Pacific Orchard, which opened last month.

Prices start at $390 a night for members for a Deluxe Room and go all the way up to $860 for their Cloud Terrace Suite.

2. Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Art (and shophouse) lovers may opt for the recently-opened Mondrian Singapore Duxton at 16A Duxton Hill, which is currently offering a 30 per cent discount on room reservations through the end of this year. Prices begin at $322 per night for a Duxton Room King or Twin.

“It was designed by L.A.’s Robbyn Carter of Studio Carter with a ‘70s Hollywood–themed rooftop and pool, shophouse-inspired contemporary architecture, hand-drawn murals and a restaurant by Dario Cecchini, whom Anthony Bourdain once called the world’s greatest butcher. The vibe of the entire place is lively, social and stylish, especially at the hotel’s bar,” reads THR.

3. Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa

The newest addition to the Raffles family won’t be opening till next year, but it’s sure to be a place that many are looking forward to.

“The second Raffles in Singapore will be an all-villa resort set in over 100,000 square metres of sprawling tropical gardens with views over the South China Sea,” the Raffles’ site says.

The resort will have 62 villas, each with its private pool and terrace, as well as restaurants, a fitness centre, ballroom that can fit as many as 400 people.

The villas have no price list yet, so we’ll leave that up to your imagination!

4. The Serangoon House

This hotel has been described as somewhat of a blast from the past. India’s past that is.

“Each of the 90 rooms offer a similar sense of luxury – just check out those bespoke double-tiered canopy beds filigreed in gold. Downstairs at GupShup, you can get the best of Delhi, Bombay, Punjab, central India and Calcutta on a plate or takeaway street food and classic Indian beverages from the restaurant’s kiosk,” reads Timeout.

Prices start at $225 per night for members for a Royal Classic guest room and go up to $617 per night for a Royal Maharaja suite. /TISG

