;
Sports

Golf: Amateur Chen Xing Tong to debut at HSBC Women’s World Championship

ByKhalis Rifhan

January 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: Amateur Chen Xing Tong fought off stiff challenges from fellow Singaporean Aloyza Atienza and professional Amanda Tan to earn a spot and compete among some of the world’s best players at the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship. The competition will be held at the Sentosa Golf Club from Feb 29 to Mar 3.

The young Singapore golfer, currently with Singapore’s development squad, showcased remarkable consistency in the two-day qualifying event on 24 and 25 Jan. She posted a stellar -2 score on the opening day and maintained a +2 score on the second day of qualifiers.

Chen took an impressive four-shot lead (-2) on the first day of the national qualifiers. The fellow amateur Atienza (+2) is coming in behind Chen, followed by five-time local qualifier Tan (+4). Tan turned professional in 2017 and debuted in the Epson Tour, the LPGA women’s development circuit, in 2022.

Focusing herself on the second day and keen to make her debut at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Chen emerged victorious in the national qualifying tournament with an even-par performance over two days. Chen shot a two-over 74 to card an even-par 144 total to end four strokes ahead of her Singaporean competitor. Atienza and Tan were tied for second place with a total of 148.

See also  Neo Kian Hong elected as chairman of Singapore Golf Association
National Qualifiers – 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship

“I am very excited but also very nervous to be able to play with some of the best in the world. I’m just really, really excited about this opportunity!” a jubilant Chen expressed after her win at the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course.

“These past two days, I really wanted to be consistent, such as keeping the ball in play and hitting the fairways and greens. Basically, playing simple golf. So, it was mainly focusing on hitting and getting on the green first, and then focusing on making the ball drop,” Chen reflected on her performance.

With her win at the national qualifiers, the 15-year-old will share the stage with some of the world’s top players, such as Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Celine Boutier, Minjee Lee and two-time defending champions Ko Jin-Young.

Ko is eyeing a historic third consecutive championship win at this year’s tournament. Last year’s edition also tested mental and physical resilience for Ko.

See also  Shannon Tan to make history as Singapore’s first golf Olympian

She was met with challenging weather conditions and had to manage a wrist injury that threatened to stop her playing career since her victory in 2022. But she managed to maintain her composure and win the 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship by two shots over America’s Nelly Korda in a thrilling finale.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – MARCH 02: Lilia Vu of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during Day One of the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on March 02, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

“This year’s win at Sentosa will always mean a lot to me. 2022 was a challenging year, and being able to successfully defend my title at one of Asia’s major events and one of my favourite stops on tour stirred up a lot of emotions for me,” said Ko, who clinched her 14th LPGA victory at the 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship.

But it might not be smooth sailing for Ko as current top golfer Vu has also set her sights on the coveted HSBC Women’s World Championship. Joining two-time major champion and defending champion Ko will be American and world number one Vu, who will be looking to build on her breakout 2023 season, which saw her win the first and last Majors of the year.

See also  Ko Jin-young successfully defends HSBC Women’s World Championship

“Playing in Asia was really where I started to build my confidence and see success on the course last year. I arrived in Singapore right after winning my first LPGA title, and although it was my first time playing there, I felt really comfortable and loved the atmosphere and the course at Sentosa.

I finished top 15 in my debut, and this year, my goal is to be holding the trophy on Sunday afternoon,” expressed Vu when she confirmed her participation in this year’s tournament earlier in the month.

ByKhalis Rifhan

Related Post

Sports

New citizen Kyoga Nakamura included in Lions squad for friendly match against Myanmar & Chinese Taipei

November 11, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Sports

Max Maeder to serve curry puffs as promised after winning the Young World Sailor of the Year award

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Property

Leasing volume for non-landed residential properties jumps 24.4% in Q3, driven by relocations and rent adjustments

November 14, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

“I lose hair and sleep over the problems I have to solve,” SG worker who’s only three months into her 1-year contract shares she does the work of two people and already feels drained

November 14, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporeans share the reasons why they refuse to leave the country despite the high cost of living

November 14, 2024 Yoko Nicole
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated as trading began on Thursday—STI dropped by 0.3%

November 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.