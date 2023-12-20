Home News

‘Gold mules’ recruited at airports to smuggle contraband into India, including Changi

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 20, 2023
Hands holding gold bars.

SINGAPORE: Smuggling gold into India over the past year has become increasingly prevalent recently, with airline passengers being recruited to illegally bring it in, along with other items such as laptops and mobile phones. This has occurred in various airports, including Changi, as well as those in Malaysia and other Middle Eastern countries, where gold is less expensive than in India.

For instance, in September of this year, a flight from Oman carried 113 out of 186 passengers, bringing in gold and electronic items. They were arrested for conspiring to smuggle the contraband. The passengers were allegedly enticed to smuggle the items with the promise of perfumes and chocolate.

In June, gold bars weighing 8 kg were seized from two passengers flying to Mumbai from Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates. In another incident that month, 2,005 gm of gold was discovered hidden under the metallic strips of the handbags of 56 women.

See also  Smuggled parrots stuffed in plastic bottles: Indonesia police

The following month, three passengers who had also come from Sharjah were detained after discovering they had concealed 48 kg of gold paste in five black belts. In this incident, airport officials were also investigated for their alleged involvement.

In Singapore, migrant workers from India who are flying home have also been targeted by smugglers, reported The Straits Times recently. Suppose an individual indicates that he or she is interested in bringing gold into India illegally. In that case, he or she is told to sit at a quiet corner of Changi Airport Terminal 1, where a deal to smuggle the goods is made. Once home, a runner receives the items from them.

Although this is not a new phenomenon, the number of incidents has spiked recently, and gold from Singapore is particularly valued for its high quality. The mules often bring in jewellery weighing 25g and 30g of gold, slightly above what is legally allowed.

See also  Mahatma Gandhi’s message on peace, nonviolence, inclusion of minorities is pertinent

Associate Professor Kelvin Law from Nanyang Technological University is quoted in ST as saying that authorities are concerned that the proceeds from smuggled gold could be used for illegal activities, which would “pose a risk to our financial reputation and potentially implicate us in global networks of financial crime, especially considering the high global media exposure of the money laundering case here.”

“We encourage travellers to be vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves from risks associated with carrying goods on behalf of strangers,” said Mr Alan Tan, the senior vice-president (Aerodrome Safety & Aviation Security) at Changi Airport Group. /TISG

Read also: Price of gold hit all-time high, but will it remain elevated?

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

“Who will take responsibility and pay for the tons of water wastage?” — S’poreans ask after burst underground pipe flooded parts of Marine Parade

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Gerald Giam posts tribute to ACS teacher who died on Mt Everest

October 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

‘Help, I’m reaching 1-year mark of unemployment and am feeling really helpless’

October 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

October 6, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Singapore Turf Club and Block 1 East Coast Road: Two different fates

October 6, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.