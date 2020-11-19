Goh Chok Tong says that Singaporeans take shelter beneath trees planted by predecessors

- Advertisement -

Former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong said in a Facebook post that Singaporeans are enjoying the fruit of their elders’ labour.

In a post on Monday (Nov 16), Mr Goh shared that: “Asia Medical Foundation Silver Care Fund raised some $5 million from several friends to help 30,000 vulnerable seniors identified by AIC cope with COVID-19”.

Referring to two initiatives by the fund, Mr Goh wrote: “Singaporeans today are enjoying the fruits of our elders’ labour – 前人栽树后人乘凉”. It roughly translates to: “The predecessors planted the trees and the others took the shade”.

He added that he currently serves as its patron, and after a consultation with him, the fund initiated the two programmes.

Mr Goh continued: “The first is an Elder Voucher Scheme for needy and vulnerable seniors from one or two room HDB flats. PA will hand-deliver the notification letters to them to collect their $100 vouchers from Sheng Siong”.

The second of the two initiatives is SingHealth’s telehealth pilot.

“Teleconsultation will save seniors with chronic yet stable conditions time and energy travelling to the polyclinic and back”, said Mr Goh.

Along with the post, Mr Goh shared photos of himself handing out letters to seniors. /TISG

