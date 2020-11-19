Home News says that Singaporeans take shelter beneath trees planted by...

Goh Chok Tong says that Singaporeans take shelter beneath trees planted by predecessors

Mr Goh was referring to two initiatives by the Asia Medical Foundation Silver Care Fund

Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister and former prime minister Goh Chok Tong answers questions after his keynote speech at the 21st International Conference of The Future of Asia at a hotel in Tokyo on May 21, 2015. The conference entitled "Asia Beyond 2015: The Quest for Lasting Peace and Prosperity" was held until May 22. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP)

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) said in a Facebook post that Singaporeans are enjoying the fruit of their elders’ labour.

In a post on Monday (Nov 16), Mr Goh shared that: “Asia Medical Foundation Silver Care Fund raised some $5 million from several friends to help 30,000 vulnerable seniors identified by AIC cope with COVID-19”.

Referring to two initiatives by the fund, Mr Goh wrote: “Singaporeans today are enjoying the fruits of our elders’ labour – 前人栽树后人乘凉”. It roughly translates to: “The predecessors planted the trees and the others took the shade”.

He added that he currently serves as its patron, and after a consultation with him, the fund initiated the two programmes.

- Advertisement -

Mr Goh continued: “The first is an Elder Voucher Scheme for needy and vulnerable seniors from one or two room HDB flats. PA will hand-deliver the notification letters to them to collect their $100 vouchers from Sheng Siong”.

The second of the two initiatives is SingHealth’s telehealth pilot.

“Teleconsultation will save seniors with chronic yet stable conditions time and energy travelling to the polyclinic and back”, said Mr Goh.

Along with the post, Mr Goh shared photos of himself handing out letters to seniors. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Freak accident results in death of 7-year-old-boy at the hands of his 11-year-old cousin on Deepavali eve

Tragedy struck a Malaysian family amid Deepavali preparations on Friday (13 Nov) when a seven-year-old died after being accidentally stabbed by his 11-year-old cousin. Both the boys' families gathered together at the 11-year-old boy's home in Taman Cempaka, Kampung Koh Setiawan to prepare...
View Post
Featured News

Even a painful knee injury couldn’t keep Ng Eng Hen from his lifelong love of running

Even a painful knee injury couldn't keep Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen from his lifelong love of running. In a recent social media post, Dr Ng shared about how he has always been a road warrior even when he was a surgeon....
View Post
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan speaks up for Bukit Batok residents affected by dengue menace

Sngapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has spoken up for Bukit Batok SMC residents affected by the dengue menace and has urged the authorities to take immediate action to rectify a construction issue that causes stagnant water to gather...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet