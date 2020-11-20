Tips for bubble travellers flying from Singapore to Hong Kong

- Advertisement -

Singapore—If you’ve had a serious case of travel fever and jumped at the chance to be part of the travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong, it’s good to be prepared beforehand.

Travel, like most things in 2020, has changed quite a bit and it’s better to know beforehand what to expect, so you can make the most of your time and money.

Regarding flight schedules, Singapore Airlines will be operating the “travel bubble” flights on the first week, from Nov 23 to Nov 29, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. For the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday flights, Cathay Pacific will be the carrier.

On the following week, from Nov 30 to Dec 6, the schedule will be reversed. After the initial two-week period, the two carriers will be flying daily.

Bubble travellers will need to get a Covid-19 test and present a negative test result within 72 hours before their trips. So, in addition to the cost of flights, accommodation, and whatever sightseeing or shopping planned, travellers will need to allot another S$800 or so into their budgets.

The good news is that once you get to Hong Kong, going around the city will not be restricted, since Covid-19 numbers have been kept at a low and manageable rate.

This means that those who want to go on hiking trails to heritage buildings, or take part in available day trips, or even go to one of its islands, are free to do as they please.

For the more budget-conscious who may be travelling with their kids here are some free things to do. And if you’re feeling the Christmas spirit this year, check out these events!

As with many Asian cities, the food is a definite must-try in Hong Kong. However, please note that only four people are allowed to sit together at eateries. In bars, the number goes down to two.

Masks are mandatory in public, which makes eating Hong Kong’s street food very challenging at this time. People caught without masks could be fined as much as HK$5,000 (S$865), so better not to risk it.

Foodies would do well to download Openrice, where locals post restaurant reviews. Whether you want brunch, high tea, dim sum or burgers, you’ll get an idea where it’s best served.

Shoppers will be happy to note that with fewer crowds, making your way through stalls and malls will be easier. If you are only allotting a limited time to shop, you may want to limit your visit to Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay for the wide variety of offerings.

Pro-tip: There’s an ongoing sale at Sogo in Causeway Bay until Nov 29.

No visit to Hong Kong is complete without a ride on the Star Ferry between the Central Harbourfront or Wan Chai to Tsim Sha Tsui, where the city’s skyline can be seen in all its glory.

And if you’re a first timer, the best way to see the city is on the upper deck of their double-decker trams. The best part its that it only costs HK$2.60, which is around 45 cents.

Why not check out some of Hong Kong’s galleries and museums? You can do more than shop at Tsim Sha Tsui, and actually pop into the history, art, science or the other museums in the area, for a bit of culture.

And if the kids get bored, well, don’t forget that Hong Kong Disneyland is open, too! -/TISG

