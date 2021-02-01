Goh Chok Tong says that bees too have a right to live

- Advertisement -

Goh Chok Tong shared photos of a beehive in his garden that elicited a whole range of responses from netizens.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 1), the former Emeritus Senior Minister wrote that the first time he found a huge beehive in his garden, he called in the pest controller.

“It was silly of me”, he added.

“Bees too have a right to live”, said Mr Goh, explaining that they are part of our eco-system.

Within three hours of his post, the photos received more than 500 reactions and 53 comments.

Many netizens agreed with him, with some commenting that it was good luck and that it improved the flow of Qi “energy” of living things.

Others were against it, cautioning of adverse reactions to bee stings, and even tagging NParks, Amy Khor, Grace Fu, Louis Ng Kok Kwang and bee conservationists in the post in order to have the hive safely removed.

The third kind of netizen joked that the bees were paying rent to Mr Goh in the form of honey.

According to NParks, should one see a beehive in a park, they need to: keep their distance and refrain from disturbing the hive. They should also notify NParks at 1800-471-7300.

