Home News Goh Chok Tong says that bees too have a right to live

Goh Chok Tong says that bees too have a right to live

Mr Goh was referring to a beehive in his garden which elicited a bunch of responses from netizens

Facebook screengrab: Goh Chok Tong (MParader)

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Goh Chok Tong shared photos of a beehive in his garden that elicited a whole range of responses from netizens.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 1), the former Emeritus Senior Minister wrote that the first time he found a huge beehive in his garden, he called in the pest controller.

“It was silly of me”, he added.

“Bees too have a right to live”, said Mr Goh, explaining that they are part of our eco-system.

- Advertisement -

Within three hours of his post, the photos received more than 500 reactions and 53 comments.

Many netizens agreed with him, with some commenting that it was good luck and that it improved the flow of Qi “energy” of living things.

Others were against it, cautioning of adverse reactions to bee stings, and even tagging NParks, Amy Khor, Grace Fu, Louis Ng Kok Kwang and bee conservationists in the post in order to have the hive safely removed.

The third kind of netizen joked that the bees were paying rent to Mr Goh in the form of honey.

According to NParks, should one see a beehive in a park, they need to: keep their distance and refrain from disturbing the hive. They should also notify NParks at 1800-471-7300.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Ho Ching: Younger adults more likely to suffer reactions to Covid vaccine

Singapore—Madam Ho Ching, chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, took to Facebook on Friday (Jan 29) to explain the side effects and reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, which seems to affect younger adults...
View Post
Featured News

Driver of Mercedes nearly hits man at IKEA Tampines, ends up scratching his own car

Singapore—One Mercedes Benz driver has hopefully learned that impatience doesn’t pay. In his haste to get past a truck parked in the loading bay of the IKEA Tampines, the driver forced his way through an impossibly narrow space. Video footage caught the Mercedes...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Cheng Bock appeals to save Dover Forest

Singapore—Calling it the “soul of the community," Dr Tan Cheng Bock has joined the voices in appealing for the preservation of Dover Forest. The secretary-general of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) wrote, “Dover Forest is a green lung that breathes soul to surrounding neighbourhoods....
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore