Glass door of SBS bus shatters suddenly at Bedok traffic light

Singapore—The glass door of an SBS Transit bus suddenly shattered into pieces while the vehicle was waiting at a traffic light at Bedok recently.

Thankfully, no one was reported to have been injured on board the SBS Transit bus service 69. The glass shattered at around 5 pm last Monday (May 10), when the bus halted at a traffic light on Bedok Reservoir Road.

SBS Transit told crowdfunded news site Stomp that the matter is now under investigation.

A Stomper told the news site that her cousin was on the bus when the glass shattered.

She is quoted by Stomp as saying, “My cousin was seated near the side door when the glass broke.

Thankfully, she wasn’t injured but she experienced irritation in her eyes caused by the broken particles. It was a traumatising experience for her.

“I hope SBS Transit will look into this and contact those affected in this incident.”

She also shared photos of the shattered glass.

Stomp added that the bus company wishes to reach out to the passengers who may have been affected.

“The glass had shattered suddenly while the bus was waiting at the traffic light.

“Our bus captain was not aware of any passenger being hurt as no one had seemed to be in obvious pain nor did anyone approach him for assistance,” the senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, Ms Tammy Tan, told Stomp.

If any passengers sustained injuries in the mishap, they may get in touch with SBS Transit by calling 1800-2872727. Alternatively, they may email the company at crc@sbstransit.com.sg.

What causes glass breakage on vehicles?

Spontaneous glass breakage may occur in rare cases, according to this article. “You can close a car door, hit a pothole, or have an insignificant fender bender only to watch your car’s glass crack or shatter.”

However, these incidents are not as spontaneous as they seem, as several factors over time may lead to glass shattering on its own.

One of these factors is high temperature. “Extreme heat causes expansion. A crack or nick in your auto glass can grow as the glass expands under the heat. In addition, too much heat on one side of the glass can cause the glass to expand on that side, but not the other.”

Other causes may be minuscule existing cracks, faulty manufacturing or the improper thickness of the glass for the vehicle where it has been installed.

